"The U.S. will be back next time" - Barack Obama posts message on social media as Spain win FIFA Women's World Cup

Former US President Barack Obama reckons the USWNT will come back stronger at the next FIFA Women's World Cup as he also congratulated champions Spain.

La Roja beat European champions England in the final in Sydney on Sunday (August 20), while two-time defending champions USA got knocked out in the Round of 16.

In a rousing start by both teams, Lauren Hemp and Salma Paralluelo squandered scoring opportunities for England and Spain respectively inside the opening 17 minutes. Spain's superior quality and pressure eventually told, though, when Olga Carmona beat the excellent Mary Earps in the 29th minute for the game's only goal.

Earps pulled off a fabulous penalty save off Jenni Hermoso in the 69th minute to keep the Lionesses in the game, but an equalizer was not to be. Spain almost had a second at the death, but Earps thwarted them again. La Roja survived 13 minutes of stoppage time to win their first World Cup.

Obama congratulated La Roja for their win while also proclaiming that the US 'will be back next time', tweeting:

"Congrats to Spain on their first FIFAWWC victory! The U.S. will be back next time."

The defeat was England's second in as many years under Sarina Wiegman, who suffered her second straight World Cup final reverse. In 2019, her Netherlands team lost to the USA in the title match in Lyon.

USA bowed out of FIFA World Cup with heartbreaking defeat

The USWNT bowed out in the first knockout round.

Touted as one of the pre-tournament favorites, the USA arrived Down Under to win a record-extending fifth FIFA Women's World Cup.

However, their campaign never got off in right earnest, as the two-time holders finished behind group winners Netherlands to qualify for the knockouts. Seeking to become the first team - male or female - to win a World Cup three-peat, the USA bowed out in a Round of 16 defeat to Sweden on penalties.

The Americans were denied by the woodwork and an inspired Swedish goalkeeper Zecira Musovic, who made a stunning 12 saves, as penalties ensued.

Sweden, who had one shot on target in the 120 minutes, found themselves 3-2 behind after three penalties apiece. Up stepped the 38-year-old USNMT veteran Megan Rapinoe, who missed. Sophia Smith then squandered the opportunity to fire in the winning penalty for the holders.

In the seventh set of kicks, Kelley O’Hara hit the woodwork for the USA, before Lina Hurtig hit the winning penalty. The ball crossed the line by millimeters even as the USA goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher thought she had saved the effort.