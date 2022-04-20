“The ultimate s**t house”, “can’t be bothered to play” – Manchester United fans accuse Pogba of ‘faking’ injury as he limps off in the 10th minute against Liverpool

A section of Manchester United fans online have criticized Paul Pogba for limping off in the 10th minute during their Premier League tie against Liverpool. The two sides faced each other on Tuesday, April 19 at Anfield.

The French midfielder was jeered by some traveling United fans on his way off the pitch at Anfield.

Due to the absence of Fred and Scott McTominay, interim manager Ralf Rangnick partnered Paul Pogba alongside Nemanja Matic in central midfield. The Red Devils started with a back-five but the formation change did not matter. Liverpool took the lead in the fifth minute through Luis Diaz.

Soon after the goal was scored, Pogba was taken off and replaced by Jesse Lingard. The half-hearted move did not go down well with the United faithful on Twitter who have accused the Frenchman of faking an injury.

Here are some tweets in that regard:

‏ً @SadioIogist That’s Pogba’s best ever performance against us. Fair play. That’s Pogba’s best ever performance against us. Fair play.

🇾🇪 M U F C 🇾🇪 @MancUn1ted Paul Pogba the ultimate shit house Paul Pogba the ultimate shit house

poppinton @popsszn Paul pogba you're a very big liar Paul pogba you're a very big liar 😭😭

SimplyUtd @SimplyUtd Guarantee Pogba isn’t even injured, just can’t be bothered to play. #mufc Guarantee Pogba isn’t even injured, just can’t be bothered to play. #mufc

Paul Pogba has had a difficult season for Manchester United this time around. The 29-year-old midfielder has suffered from injuries and a string of poor performances in the last few months.

As things stand, Pogba has made 27 appearances for the Red Devils this season and has contributed a goal and nine assists. However, it is worth pointing out that four of those assists came on the opening day of the 2021-22 Premier League season against Leeds United. The Red Devils won 5-1 on that occasion.

It seems very likely that Pogba will not remain a Manchester United player next season. The former Juventus star has less than six months remaining on his current contract and has shown no intentions of wanting to pen an extension with the club.

Paul Pogba was sent off when Manchester United faced Liverpool earlier this season

Paul Pogba was sent off the last time United faced Liverpool in the Premier League. The midfielder came on as a second-half substitute but saw a red card after a reckless challenge on Naby Keita.

Liverpool secured an emphatic 5-0 victory over their fierce-rivals at Old Trafford on that occasion. Mohamed Salah scored a hat-trick with Keita and Diogo Jota also getting on the scoresheet.

The result was one of the many poor results which prompted Manchester United to sack manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

