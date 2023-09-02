Cristiano Ronaldo dazzled as Al-Nassr registered a thumping 5-1 win against Al-Hazm in the Saudi Pro League on Saturday (September 2). Fans on Twitter reacted as Luis Castro's team picked up their third straight win.

Abdulrahman Ghareeb opened the scoring for Al-Alami in the 33rd minute after Ronaldo did some tidy work to set up the Saudi Arabia international. Ghareeb provided an effective finish with his left foot. The assist marked Ronaldo's third of the SPL campaign.

Abdullah Al-Khaibari, who had an effort disallowed for being offside earlier in the game doubled the lead in first-half injury time with a spectacular finish.

Muhammad Badamosi pulled one back for the hosts at the start of the second half. Otavio, though, made it 3-1 in the 57th minute after some stunning build-up between Ronaldo and Brozovic, with the 38-year-old bagging his second assist of the night.

Ronaldo then got on the scoresheet with a blistering right-footed finish after being assisted by Ghareeb. The strike marked the legendary forward's 850th career goal, the most in football history. Sadio Mane added another shortly afterward, netting his team's fifth of the night, to cap off yet another stunning team move.

Al-Nassr now have nine points from five games to move to sixth in the standings, four behind leaders Al-Hilal. Fans on Twitter reacted to the Ronaldo show, with one tweeting:

"If Cristiano Ronaldo is happy, it’s a win for football."

Another commented:

"850 CAREER GOALS FOR CRISTIANO RONALDO. THE UNDISPUTED GOAT."

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions:

Portugal coach Roberto Martinez hails Al-Nassr ace Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo will now go on international duty as Portugal take on Slovakia and Luxembourg in UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying. Ronaldo will captain the side.

Portugal coach Roberto Martinez was quizzed about Ronaldo's role in the team. Speaking about the Al-Nassr captain, Martinez said in the team announcement press-conference (via Essentially Sports):

“We talk a lot about Ronaldo’s role as a leader, but 200 games is unbelievable.

"I remember the game between Real Madrid and Everton. I suffered a lot from Cristiano. I really like having him in my dressing room, and not in the other team’s dressing room.”

Ronaldo has made 200 international appearances for his country and is their record goalscorer with 123 strikes.