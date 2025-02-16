"The video doesn't match up with what was written" - Jude Bellingham hits out at referee after red card in Real Madrid draw against Osasuna

Jude Bellingham has stated that it was a misunderstanding that led to his red card during Real Madrid's draw against Osasuna. The English midfielder claimed that the referee's report did not reflect the actual incident and hoped that the card would be rescinded.

Speaking to the media after the match, Bellingham claimed that the referee misunderstood what he said during the game. The Real Madrid star added that he was surprised to get the red card and said via Tribal Football:

“It's clear that the mistake was due to a misunderstanding. I remember everything very well and also the video doesn't match up with what was written in the referee’s report. I don't want to go into details of what was said, but it's an expression like ‘Oh my God!’. It's difficult because when the referee isn’t sure and says something that I didn't say, the team suffers as a result. I just want to clarify that the team knows that I have not been so irresponsible as to put them in the situation of intentionally leaving them with 10 men."

"But of course, being involved in this situation, it looks like I was. I hope that the images are reviewed and confirm that what happened isn’t what it says in the referee’s report. If so, hopefully, the Federation will take it into account because the images are clear evidence. Obviously we can't change the result but I hope that once reviewed there will be some change," Bellingham added.

Real Madrid were leading 1-0 when the Englishman was sent off in the first half of the match. Ante Budimir scored from the spot for Osasuna in the second half and that saw Carlo Ancelotti's side slip up in the league.

Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham insists he did not abuse the referee

Jude Bellingham has insisted that he did not insult the referee during Real Madrid's draw over Osasuna.

He said via Tribal Football:

"There was no insult and it’s clear in the video; I directed it at myself. I'm not even addressing the referee directly. But obviously there was a misunderstanding. He thought I said it to him. I think maybe he was looking for this a little bit, but there was no insult. It's one of those things that comes out of me as an English player."

Real Madrid are second in the Premier League table right now and could slip to third if Barcelona beat Rayo Vallecano on Monday night. However, they are still level with Atletico Madrid as they drew to Celta Vigo.

