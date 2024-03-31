"The way we concede that goal is painful" - Andre Onana comments on Manchester United's dramatic draw to Brentford

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana has expressed his regret with the way his side conceded Brentford's equalizer on Saturday, March 30.

The two teams clashed horns in a Premier League encounter at the Gtech Community Stadium. The Bees dominated the Red Devils, recording 31 shots and amassing over 80 touches in the opposition penalty area. However, Mason Mount handed United a 1-0 lead in the sixth minute of second-half injury time.

Erik ten Hag's visitors couldn't hold on, however, as Kristoffer Ajer scored just three minutes later from an Ivan Toney cutback. Manchester United had multiple defenders in the box, but couldn't block the pass or the finish, with Onana thoroughly beaten.

After the game, the Cameroonian spoke to MUTV and explained that it hurt for the team to conceded after weathering the storm to score their goal (via @UtdDistrict on X):

“The way we concede that goal is painful for all of us, you know, because we end this together, we block [shots], we make safe together, so it's difficult.”

Onana notably recorded two saves and completed 70% of his passes against Brentford. He was beaten once by Toney midway through the second half, but the goal was ruled out for offside. The Bees also struck the woodwork thrice on the night through Toney, Mathias Jorgensen and Bryan Mbuemo.

Disappointed that we didn't bring it over the line: Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag after Brentford draw

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag echoed Andre Onana's sentiments on their match against Brentford. The Dutch tactician acknowledged that his side didn't play well but expressed disappointment with the team not hanging on after Mason Mount's strike.

Ten Hag said (as quoted by The Guardian):

“We didn't deserve to win, but if you're winning, you have to take this... We showed resilience all through the game, but in points of aggressiveness, Brentford were better. We should show more passion and desire at many moments in the game.

“When you don't play well, you still have to win and we did it almost - that is my big disappointment, that we didn't bring it over the line. There was spirit and there was fight, but not enough.”

Manchester United will be back in Premier League action on Thursday, April 4, when they visit Stamford Bridge to take on Chelsea. Three days after that fixture, they will host Liverpool at Old Trafford.