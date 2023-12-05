"The way he fought" - Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham names Manchester United legend as his biggest influence

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham has said that Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney was the player whom impacted him the most while growing up.

Bellingham, 20, has made a rousing start to life at the Santiago Bernabeu since arriving from Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund in a reported £103 million deal. A key player in Carlo Ancelotti's XI, he has racked up 15 goals and four assists in 17 games across competitions.

The midfielder recently said as per UtdDistrict that Rooney, with the way he played and fought was the biggest 'influence' on him while growing up. Bellingham elaborated:

"For me, I would probably say that (Wayne) Rooney was my biggest influence growing up. Being from England, the way he played, the way he fought..."

Expand Tweet

Rooney is a bonafide Manchester United legend, with the club's all-time top scorer netting 253 times in 559 games across competitions between 2004 and 2017. The 38-year-old won five Premier League and one UEFA Champions League titles, among others.

After a bright start, Bellingham has slowed down a bit in recent games, netting just twice in his last five games across competitions. During this period, the England international missed the 5-1 La Liga home win over Valencia due to a shoulder injury.

Jude Bellingham praises Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti after winning Golden Boy award

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham

Real Madrid new signing Jude Bellingham is all praise for boss Carlo Ancelotti for playing him in the right position, considering his rousing start to life at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The 20-year-old has exceeded expectations by scoring a plethora of goals, eliciting comparisons with club legend Cristiano Ronaldo, who netted a record 450 times in 438 games spanning nine seasons.

On winning the 2023 Golden Boy award, Bellingham credited Ancelotti for giving him the freedom to fly. The England international said (as per Marca):

"The credit goes to Ancelotti who found the right position for me and gave me more freedom on the pitch. So, now, I'm flying."

Bellingham is the first Real Madrid player to win the 20-year-old award bestowed by Tuttosport.