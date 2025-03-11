“The way he’s put me on the path to where I am today is just amazing” - Harvey Elliot names Liverpool star who did ‘everything’ for him

Harvey Elliot has revealed that Liverpool talisman Mohamed Salah played a key role in his development into an established figure at Anfield. The England international opened up about how Salah paved the way for his career at the club.

Ad

Elliot joined the Merseysiders at 16 years of age from Fulham's academy back in 2019. He eventually earned his first-team promotion two years later and has made his mark as a great prospect for Liverpool.

Elliot has registered 138 appearances for the senior team, scoring 14 goals and providing 15 assists. Speaking in an interview with Amazon Prime, the 21-year-old midfielder opened up about Salah's mentorship, insisting that he gave him everything he needed to become a first-team star.

Ad

Trending

Elliot said (via Rousing the Kop):

“He’s done everything, I was kinda surprised to be honest given the greatness of who he is and what he’s achieved in football. I was a bit nervous at the start because you don’t know how these big players are going to react and it was the first time I was surrounded by superstars."

Ad

"At Fulham I had Andre Schurrle and Ryan Babel, and those guys are the same as what Mo was, they can see how hard it is for youngsters to come in and establish themselves in the first-team, so he was giving me pointers on what to do and teaching me the philosophy on how we play," he continued.

Ad

"Even to this day, me and him have a really close connection and it’s morphed into a friendship with him trying to help me out, the way he’s put me on the path to where I am today is just amazing," Elliot added.

Harvey Elliot has made 19 appearances for the Reds this season, contributing four goals and an assist.

Ad

Liverpool boss Arne Slot admits not starting Harvey Elliot was 'a difficult decision' after Southampton win

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has admitted that he may have been wrong not to start Harvey Elliot in their 3-1 win over Southampton in the Premier League last weekend (March 8).

After a disappointing showing in the first half that saw the Reds trail 1-0 at the break, Slot decided to deploy Elliot at the break. The Dutch tactician hoped that he would replicate his midweek Champions League heroics against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on March 5.

Ad

Elliot came off the bench to replace Salah in the 86th minute and scored the match-winner shortly after, helping Liverpool secure a 1-0 victory over PSG.

Elliot's substitution against the Saints seemed to have paid off as well as Darwin Nunez's 51st-minute strike and Mohamed Salah's subsequent brace ensured all three points for Liverpool.

Speaking to Liverpool Echo after the game, Slot said (via The Mirror):

"It is always a difficult decision not to start Harvey, not to start Wata (Wataru Endo), not to start all the other ones I don't play. But if someone comes in for five minutes, touches his first ball and scores a goal and then you change your whole idea about all the line-ups you made before, that would be a bit out of line - a bit weird as well."

"But today, if I could do it one more time over, I would have started it differently than I started today...but you don't know this in advance," he added.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback