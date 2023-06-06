"The way I brought him up on the subject was very rude" - Former Real Madrid star Kaka says he felt ashamed after calling Ronaldo Nazario a 'fat man'

Former Real Madrid superstar Kaka has said that he felt ashamed for calling Ronaldo Nazario a fat man.

Kaka made a comment about his former international teammate last year. Speaking on beIN Sport, the 2007 Ballon d'Or winner said:

"It's strange to say this, but many Brazilians don't support Brazil. It happens sometimes. If you see Ronaldo walking around here, you'll be like: 'Wow', he has something different here.

"In Brazil, he's just a fat man walking down the street. Of course, many Brazilians love Ronaldo. I love Ronaldo, but the way he is respected in Brazil and abroad is different, I see more respect for him outside the country than there."

Ronaldo, a three-time Ballon d'Or and two-time FIFA World Cup winner, though, defended his former teammate. He said that Kaka's English is not his strongest aspect. 'El Fenomeno' said (via Hindustan Times):

“His English is not great. Perhaps he wanted to refer to a treatment that we all receive as successful Brazilians abroad. Perhaps, culturally, we receive a more special treatment outside Brazil than in Brazil itself. There, I thought, he was kind of confused when it came to conveying this idea of what he was trying to say."

Kaka, who played for Real Madrid and AC Milan, recently said about the same on the Denilson Show podcast (via UOL Brazil):

"The affection I have for Ronaldo is very special, and the way I brought him up on the subject was very rude. It wasn't nice. You know when you remember some subjects and feel ashamed? So, when I remember the way I I brought Ronaldo to history, it was not cool."

Kaka added:

"Every day, there was a padel match at the hotel across the street, and Ronaldo was going. So I woke up at 7 am and waited for him to arrive.

"When he arrived, I gave him a hug and said: 'Man, I'm sorry for the way I spoke . I was juvenile. I hope you understood the context in which I spoke'. He said he was watching it live and joked with my 'weak English.'"

Kaka recently made claim about his former Real Madrid teammate Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo and Kaka joined Real Madrid together in 2009. As Barcelona were dominating Spanish football, Madrid president Florentino Perez bought Kaka, Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, Xabi Alonso and Alvaro Arbeloa in the same transfer window to compete with the Blaugrana.

Kaka, though, failed to replicate his AC Milan form in the Spanish capital. He and Ronaldo shared the pitch 99 times, combining for 21 goals before the Brazilian returned to Milan in 2013.

Kaka was recently asked which player is synonymous to the word "composure" for him. He said:

"Cristiano Ronaldo."

Kaka played 120 games for Real Madrid, scoring 29 goals and providing 39 assists.

Despite a strong first season under Manuel Pellegrini, he didn't flourish under Jose Mourinho, who preferred Mesut Ozil over Kaka. The Brazilian hung up his boots in 2017, with Orlando City being his last club.

