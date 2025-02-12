"The way he plays... as if he's 5-6 years older than his actual age" - Barcelona veteran makes big claim about Lamine Yamal

Barcelona star Robert Lewandowski has heaped praise on teenage sensation Lamine Yamal amid another sensational season from the 17-year-old forward. The veteran striker has thrived alongside the young talent at the club this season, as they look to return to the summit of European football.

Yamal is in only his second senior season as a professional footballer and is already considered to be one of the best attacking players in world football. The youngster won both the Kopa Trophy and Golden Boy award in 2024, becoming the youngest recipient of both awards.

Robert Lewandowski has seen the career of Lamine Yamal unfold at Barcelona and spoke about the precocious forward, admitting that he has never seen anyone like him. The 36-year-old striker pointed out that the undeniable talent is not all that makes Yamal stand out, but also his maturity in the game.

"Honestly, I've never seen anyone like Lamine Yamal. It's not just about talent, but the way he plays... as if he's 5-6 years older than his actual age." (via Barca Times)

Lamine Yamal has turned heads this season with 11 goals and 14 assists in 31 appearances across all competitions for Barcelona. The side have struggled in his absence, as well, winning just two of five games he has not featured in for the side this season.

Lewandowski has been in sensational form for the Spanish giants since the arrival of Hansi Flick at the Spanish club this season. The Poland international has scored 31 goals and provided three assists in 33 appearances for La Blaugrana across all competitions this season.

Barcelona star set for new contract - Reports

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski is set to pen a new deal with the Spanish giants this year, as per Mundo Deportivo. The former Bayern Munich striker is in his third season at the club and has been in excellent form, winning the Pichichi in his debut campaign.

Lewandowski has agreed to a new one-year deal with the Spanish club which will keep him on their books until the end of the 2025-26 season. He was to trigger an automatic one-year extension by playing half of the side's games this season, but he appears to have agreed to fresh terms with the club.

Robert Lewandowski has scored 90 goals in 128 appearances for La Blaugrana despite joining the club at nearly 34 years old. The veteran striker will look to reach a century of goals for the club this season, having reached 100 career UEFA Champions League goals this term, as well.

