"The way he plays is different" - Andy Robertson in awe of Liverpool superstar's performance against Everton 

Liverpool star Andy Robertson has praised Luis Diaz’s impact since his arrival from FC Porto in the January transfer window.

Diaz moved to Anfield for a fee of £37million and has added a lot more freshness and directness to the Reds attack.

The Colombian did not take too long to settle into the style of play at Liverpool. He has put in some eye-catching displays whenever he has been given the opportunity.

Diaz came off the bench in the Merseyside derby against Everton this past Sunday. He caught the eye with a ridiculous piece of skill to control the ball with his backheel and then breezed past Seamus Coleman.

On a day where so little was working for Liverpool's attackers, Díaz made it work. Time and time again. He's fantastic.

He also assisted the second goal with an overhead kick, although it was meant to be a shot more than a cross.

Speaking about Diaz, Robertson explained that the South American has a different style compared to the rest of the squad.

Robertson said:

“Diaz has been unbelievable since he has come in. The impact he has had on the squad. The way he plays is different and he has been exceptional.”

Diaz has offered Jurgen Klopp something extra at Liverpool

Liverpool’s attack was one of the best in the world, and Diaz’s arrival has reinforced it further. Unlike the likes of Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah, Diaz seems like a player with more pizzazz while taking on opposition defenders.

He has a good burst of speed and a bag full of tricks, so he is a tough player to defend when in full flow.

His goals output isn’t at the same level as the likes of Diogo Jota, Mane and Salah, but considering everything else he offers in attack, his output can perhaps be overlooked.

After coming on in the second half against Everton, Diaz was a handful on the left flank.

Despite the obvious language barrier and the lack of a full pre-season, Diaz has taken to the Liverpool setup like a duck to water.

At just 25, he has a big future ahead at Anfield and the fans will be glad the club signed him in January as they have vastly improved their chances of lifting multiple trophies this season.

