"The way he shook hands with Cristiano Ronaldo irritated me" - Ex-France star rips into Barcelona star Lamine Yamal for his behaviour

Former France footballer Adil Rami has slammed Barcelona teenager Lamine Yamal for an incident with Cristiano Ronaldo. He believes that the youngster was not respectful to the Portuguese legend, and his behavior off the pitch has also been called into question.
Speaking on a stream, a clip of which has now gone viral after Instant Foot shared it on X, Rami attacked Yamal and claimed that the Barcelona star was behaving like a prisoner in the United States or Mexico. However, he backed the teenager to win the Ballon d'Or in his career because of his talent and said (via FootMercato):
"It's been two months, humanly speaking, I can't see him anymore. That way it's clear. I don't give a damn guys. If there are some who are happy, not happy, Barça fans, Lamine Yamal fans... I don't give a shit. I am telling you the truth. Football-wise, nothing to say. A talent and he will certainly take Ballon d'Or, European Cups and whatever you want. That way it's clear."
Rami claimed that his dislike for Yamal started after the handshake incident with Cristiano Ronaldo and said:
"The way he shook hands with Cristiano Ronaldo (during Spain vs Portugal in UEFA Nations League final), it irritated me. It started with that. To have made videos behind where he spoke about himself, I didn't like it. From seeing him do his shorts down, I taught you why guys do this and where it comes from. I repeat, the story of the shorts down, it comes from prisons in the United States and Mexico. But there are some things that challenge me. He goes to parties and it's already talking about his parties. He arrives, he takes the number 10 and he puts big bling-bling stuff with big diamonds. He thinks he's an American."
After the UEFA Nations League loss, Lamine Yamal was spotted turning his head in the opposite direction while sharing hands with Cristiano Ronaldo. The Barcelona star was acknowledging on the opposite side, but Rami found it disrespectful to the Al-Nassr star.
Cristiano Ronaldo wanted Barcelona's Lamine Yamal to enjoy time on the pitch
Cristiano Ronaldo spoke to the media in June and urged the fans to keep the pressure off Lamine Yamal. he wants the Barcelona star to enjoy his time on the pitch as he is talented and said (via GOAL):
"Lamine Yamal is doing very well, he is taking full advantage of his talent. Now let the kid grow and don’t put too much pressure on him. Let him be and let him grow well, take the pressure off him. He has no shortage of talent."
Cristiano Ronaldo and Lamine Yamal have faced off just once in their career, and the Portuguese superstar managed to come out victorious in the UEFA Nations League final in June.