"The way he speaks makes you want to fight" - Arsenal star offers insight into manager Mikel Arteta's methods

Arsenal star William Saliba has shed light on manager Mikel Arteta's methods that have worked wonders for the club this season.

The Gunners sit atop the Premier League table with a two-point lead over Manchester City. They also have a game in hand over the Cityzens and are on course to win their first league title since 2004.

Saliba has been one of the main reasons why Arsenal have been so solid in defense. He is part of a backline that has shipped the joint second-lowest number of goals in the league this season (23).

He has featured in 27 games across competitions this season and has cemented his status as one of the finest centre-backs in England. Arteta deserves a lot of credit for Saliba's rise to prominence.

He was yet to make his senior debut for the north London giants before this campaign, but the Spanish tactician showed an immense amount of trust in the 21-year-old. Speaking to the club's official website about Arteta's methods, the former Saint-Etienne centre-back said:

"What you see on the pitch is the same inside the training ground. He loves his job and he gives us that feeling, and it’s good to have a coach like that.

"Before the game, he always talks well and when you get on the pitch, you want to do well because the way he speaks makes you want to fight. You can see that he trusts me."

Saliba is expected to start for the Gunners when they take on Leicester City in the Premier League tomorrow (24 February) at the King Power Stadium.

Arsenal star William Saliba wary of Leicester City threat

Arsenal star William Saliba is not taking the game against Leicester City this weekend for granted.

Arsenal @Arsenal Putting in that prep for Leicester



Arsenal Training Centre Putting in that prep for LeicesterArsenal Training Centre 💪 Putting in that prep for Leicester 📍 Arsenal Training Centre https://t.co/c1nWbL2RZQ

The Foxes have been underperforming this season and sit 14th in the league table. However, their 4-1 league win against Tottenham Hotspur on 11 February proved that they can still hold their own against the big hitters in England.

Speaking about the game against manager Brendan Rodgers' side, Saliba continued, via the aforementioned source:

"It is never easy to play away. Leicester are a good team with a good manager and good players as well, so we have to be careful but try to win there."

The Gunners have won their last four league games against Leicester City. A win here would put Arsenal five points clear at the top of the table for at least a couple of hours before Manchester City's clash against AFC Bournemouth.

