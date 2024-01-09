"The weight of the shirt is too much for him" - Chris Sutton feels Mikel Arteta is psychologically destroying Arsenal star

Pundit Chris Sutton has made a bold claim about Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and his struggling forward Kai Harvertz. The Englishman has claimed that the tactician is psychologically destroying the German by deploying him as a center-forward.

Enough has been said about Harvertz's struggles this season. The German has been nothing to write home about and his performances demonstrate his difficulties at the Emirates Stadium.

Deployed as a striker during the FA Cup third-round clash with Liverpool on Sunday (January 7), the 24-year-old had a game to forget. He spurred chance after chance as the Gunners suffered a 2-0 defeat and crashed out of the competition.

Commenting on the player's struggles, Sutton opined that Mikel Arteta isn't doing him any good by playing him up front as a center-forward. The pundit has urged the tactician to try him as a number eight instead, saying on It’s All Kicking Off Podcast:

“I don’t think he is doing any good for the Arsenal team and I don’t think it’s doing any good for Havertz, Psychologically when he plays as a striker he looks shackled, he looks like the weight of the shirt is too much for him and he dithers and delays. He doesn’t think clearly."

He added:

“I think it affects him when he knows he’s a number nine, going to the game, getting changed, playing in that position I think it effects him. Kai Havertz is a good footballer, but Mikel Arteta playing him as a number nine kills him it destroys him psychologically, he has to play him as an eight and when he does play as an eight he seems to enjoy it more."

Kai Harvertz has made 29 appearances for Arsenal across all competitions, recording five goals and one assist to his name. For a player they signed for reportedly €75 million last summer from Chelsea, the Gunners expect a better output.

Pressure mounting on Mikel Arteta at Arsenal

It hasn't been the best of runs from Mikel Arteta's Arsenal in the last couple of weeks. The Gunners went from topping the Premier League table heading into Christmas to dropping to the fourth spot at the moment.

In their last seven games across competitions, the Londoners recorded a disappointing one win, two draws, and four defeats to their name. That includes the 2-0 loss to Liverpool at home last weekend, which condemned them to a premature elimination from the FA Cup.

As it stands pressure is building up on Mikel Arteta as they sit five points behind leaders Liverpool in the Premier League. The Gunners need to win their next game to ease the tension at the Emirates Stadium. They'll take on Crystal Palace in the Premier League on January 20.