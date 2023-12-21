"The wheels starting to shake has got to count for something" - Ian Wright makes his prediction for Liverpool vs Arsenal

Arsenal legend Ian Wright believes the Gunners will come away with a 2-1 win from Anfield when they face Liverpool on Saturday (December 23).

The north Londoners are top of the Premier League, only a point ahead of second-placed Liverpool. Predicting this fixture's result on the Stick to Football podcast, Wright said (via The Boot Room):

"I think we will beat them.”

However, Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher was quick to remind the ex-Gunners attacker of what happened the last time Mikel Arteta and Co. visited Anfield. The former Premier League defender said:

"This is where Arsenal lost the league last year! This is where it all started, that 2-0 lead!”

Not only did the north London outfit throw away a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 last season, but followed it up with two draws and a loss against champions Manchester City. This run of results ended the Gunners' title charge after managing to stay on top of the standings for 248 days in the 2022/23 season.

However, Wright does not believe history will repeat itself. He added:

“I’m going to go Arsenal. I believe what you said there about last season and the wheels starting to shake that has got to count for something for this team. I’m going to go 2-1 for us.”

Liverpool will be looking for a win after playing out a frustrating 0-0 draw with Manchester United, which Jurgen Klopp's side dominated. They kept 69% possession, managing 34 attempts, out of which eight found the target, compared to Manchester United's six shots.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp calls for Anfield support in Arsenal clash

Jurgen Klopp (via Getty Images)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp expressed concerns over support from the stands following his club's 5-1 Carabao Cup win against West Ham United on Wednesday (December 20).

The German complained about the lack of excitement from fans after the Reds were leading 1-0 through Dominik Szoboszlai's 28th-minute strike at the halfway mark. After managing 29 attempts on the night, with 11 on target compared to West Ham's two shots, Klopp said (via Goal):

"I thought in the first half when the boys played really exceptionally, I was not overly happy with the atmosphere behind me. I asked people what do they want? If I was in the stands I would be on my toes, 1,000 per cent. I don’t know, if the Man United game was that bad that we have to say sorry we didn’t smash them?"

Urging fans to get behind their side this weekend, he added:

"We need Anfield on Saturday."

Arsenal have enjoyed a week's rest with no Carabao Cup action to contend with. The Gunners were knocked out of the competition following their 3-1 loss to the Hammers in the Round-of-16 stage on November 1.