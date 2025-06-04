"The whole team trusted him, he really was a true leader" - Bojan snubs Lionel Messi, names ex-Barcelona star as best ever teammate

Former Barcelona attacker Bojan Krkic has snubbed Lionel Messi while naming his best-ever teammate. The former Spain international has named Ronaldinho as the best player he has ever shared a pitch with.

Bojan came through Barcelona's esteemed youth ranks and was tipped to become a world-beater like Lionel Messi. However, the gifted forward failed to reach his potential and left the Catalan giants in 2011.

During his time at Barca, Bojan shared the pitch with some of the best footballers of the modern era. The list includes players like Lionel Messi, Xavi Hernandez, Andres Iniesta, Sergio Busquets and others but he has named Ronaldinho as his best-ever teammate.

The former AS Roma and Stoke City attacker insisted that the Brazilian great had everything in his game and was also a true leader. During an interview with Abola, he said (via GOAL):

"The best player I played with was probably Ronaldinho. I know it’s difficult, and almost unfair, to single out anyone, given that I shared the pitch with Messi, who played at the highest level for years. However, Ronaldinho, in my opinion, had it all."

Bojan added:

"He was an incredible playmaker. Whenever he had the ball – whether during the game or when he was preparing to take a penalty – the whole team trusted him. He really was a true leader."

Ronaldinho spent five seasons on the books of Barcelona and was arguably the best player on the planet during his stint at the club. He made 207 appearances for the Spanish giants, scoring 94 times and providing 69 assists. The forward won the Ballon d'Or in 2005 and won five trophies for the Catalan giants.

When Arjen Robben explained why Lionel Messi was the greatest player of his generation

Arjen Robben has explained why Lionel Messi was better than Cristiano Ronaldo and other players of his generation. The Argentine superstar is widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time.

Messi and Ronaldo have shared a rivalry between themselves for almost two decades now. However, Robben believes that Messi is the greatest player of all time. Robben told the TOUZANI YouTube channel last year:

"You mentioned a few really big names who are very good at it. When I talk about it with the guys. The best ever. The best. Truly the absolute absolute absolute best ever, I always ask, 'Does he use tricks?'"

The Dutch football icon added:

"And then the answer is no. Messi, of course, he doesn't have tricks up his sleeve. He just does everything quickly. He has control, speed, and agility."

Lionel Messi is the most decorated footballer of all time and is also the recipient of the most Ballons d'Or. He has won eight Ballons d'Or over the years while his eternal rival Ronaldo has won five.

