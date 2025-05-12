“The whole world saw the true Galacticos” - Barcelona legend trolls Real Madrid after 4-3 El Clasico loss

Barcelona legend Hristo Stoichkov has poked fun at Real Madrid following his former side's El Clasico victory on Sunday, May 11, in LaLiga. The superpowers of Spanish football locked horns for the fourth time this season at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys.

The Catalans had come out on top in the previous three meetings this campaign. This included a 4-0 defeat for Los Blancos at home in the league in October last year.

Barcelona and Real Madrid met again next in the Supercopa de Espana final, where Hansi Flick's team dismantled them 5-2. They also locked horns in the Copa del Rey final last month, where the Catalans secured a 3-2 win after extra time.

On Sunday, Los Blancos needed a win to stay in the title race, and were 2-0 ahead by the 14th minute thanks to a Kylian Mbappe brace. However, Barcelona turned things around, with Raphinha scoring twice, and Eric Garcia and Lamine Yamal also getting on the scoresheet.

Although Mbappe completed his hat-trick, Real Madrid succumbed to a 4-3 defeat, leaving them seven points behind the Catalans in the league with three games left. Following the game, Stoichkov took to social media to troll Los Blancos.

He shared a picture of Yamal displaying the number 304 and added a note - "3 Barça titles, 0 Madrid titles, 4 Clásicos won by Barça." He also posted the following message:

"The whole world saw the true Galácticos! A team that deserves to be champion! Four games, 16 goals! Long live Barça!" said Stoichkov.

Lamine Yamal has scored three goals and set up two more in the four El Clasicos this season.

Are Real Madrid eyeing a Barcelona midfielder this summer?

Xabi Alonso wants Pedri at the Santiago Bernabeu

Incoming Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso has asked the club to sign Pedri from Barcelona this summer, according to Defensa Central. Acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano has recently stated that the Spaniard has agreed to take over at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Alonso is already planning for the summer, and reportedly believes Los Blancos are a bit light in the middle of the park. The Spanish manager has now zeroed in on his countryman to address the issue.

However, the Bayer Leverkusen manager is aware that prising Pedri away from Barcelona will be next to impossible, given his importance to the club. As such, Alonso is likely to ask Real Madrid to rope in someone similar this summer.

