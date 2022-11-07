“The winner gets Jude Bellingham”, “Let’s see if Salah talks plenty again” – Fans react as Liverpool and Real Madrid are drawn against each other in Champions League round of 16

As determined via the draw held at UEFA's headquarters in Nyon, Champions League holders Real Madrid will take on last season’s finalists Liverpool in the Round of 16 this season. Reactions have been pouring in since the draw, with a section of the Twitterati calling it the ultimate decider for Jude Bellingham.
This season’s Round-of-16 clash will mark Real Madrid’s third consecutive meeting with Liverpool in the Champions League, with the Whites coming on top in all three previous ties. Last season’s final, of course, was decided by a Vinicius Junior winner, with Madrid securing a 1-0 win over Jurgen Klopp’s side. In the previous season (2020-21), Los Blancos beat the Merseysiders 3-1 (aggregate) in the quarter-finals. They also met in the 2018-19 Champions League final, which was also won 3-1 by Real Madrid.
Fans on Twitter have been left excited by the draw and have come up with some hilarious reactions.
With both Liverpool and Madrid reportedly (via Marca) interested in signing Borussia Dortmund’s Bellingham, the upcoming last-16 clash has been dubbed the ultimate showdown for the player.
A fan has hilariously claimed that the two were in a similar situation over Aurelien Tchouameni, who signed for Madrid in the summer.
There have been comments on Mohamed Salah too, with the superstar declaring his intent to take revenge last season, only to cut a frustrating figure in the final.
Anfield Edition chose to be more hopeful despite the Merseysiders’ recent record, urging Anfield to wave its magic.
The first leg will be played at Anfield on February 14, 15, 21, or 22, with the return leg scheduled for March 7, 8, 14, or 15.
A fresh Mohamed Salah could be Liverpool’s key man against Real Madrid
With Egypt failing to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah will enjoy an extended break from competitive football until the third week of December. The much-needed breather could do him a world of good, make him hungrier and keep him fresh for the clash against Real Madrid.
He did not have the best start to the 2022-23 campaign but is slowly finding his footing. He has scored 14 goals in 20 games for the Anfield outfit this season, with nine of them coming in the last eight matches.
Most of Real Madrid’s key players, on the other hand, will be on international duty. The fixture congestion could leave them exhausted before the Champions League tie comes around, possibly making the job slightly easier for Liverpool.