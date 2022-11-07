“The winner gets Jude Bellingham”, “Let’s see if Salah talks plenty again” – Fans react as Liverpool and Real Madrid are drawn against each other in Champions League round of 16

As determined via the draw held at UEFA's headquarters in Nyon, Champions League holders Real Madrid will take on last season’s finalists Liverpool in the Round of 16 this season. Reactions have been pouring in since the draw, with a section of the Twitterati calling it the ultimate decider for Jude Bellingham.

Saranraj @Saranrajjjjj Against Real Madrid I’m happy yet sad.. mixed emotions. @LFC Against Real Madrid I’m happy yet sad.. mixed emotions. @LFC

This season’s Round-of-16 clash will mark Real Madrid’s third consecutive meeting with Liverpool in the Champions League, with the Whites coming on top in all three previous ties. Last season’s final, of course, was decided by a Vinicius Junior winner, with Madrid securing a 1-0 win over Jurgen Klopp’s side. In the previous season (2020-21), Los Blancos beat the Merseysiders 3-1 (aggregate) in the quarter-finals. They also met in the 2018-19 Champions League final, which was also won 3-1 by Real Madrid.

Fans on Twitter have been left excited by the draw and have come up with some hilarious reactions.

With both Liverpool and Madrid reportedly (via Marca) interested in signing Borussia Dortmund’s Bellingham, the upcoming last-16 clash has been dubbed the ultimate showdown for the player.

A fan has hilariously claimed that the two were in a similar situation over Aurelien Tchouameni, who signed for Madrid in the summer.

Laurie @LFCLaurie Real Madrid beat us in the Champions League and took Tchouameni, now they’re gonna beat us in the Champions League and take Bellingham Real Madrid beat us in the Champions League and took Tchouameni, now they’re gonna beat us in the Champions League and take Bellingham https://t.co/b0QBqFka3y

There have been comments on Mohamed Salah too, with the superstar declaring his intent to take revenge last season, only to cut a frustrating figure in the final.

mo 🍥 @Mo_therad Journalist: Is it time to take revenge on Real Madrid?

Salah: No, I don't want to. Journalist: Is it time to take revenge on Real Madrid?Salah: No, I don't want to. https://t.co/FRMl9dpmBX

Kwame Benaiah @kwamebenaiah Let's see if Salah talks plenty again ahead of the Real Madrid game. Let's see if Salah talks plenty again ahead of the Real Madrid game. 😂😂

Anfield Edition chose to be more hopeful despite the Merseysiders’ recent record, urging Anfield to wave its magic.

Anfield Edition @AnfieldEdition The last time we played Real Madrid in a Champions League knockout tie at Anfield with a full crowd, we won 4-0.



Anfield is our biggest weapon and it can be a gamechanger. It needs to be bouncing. The last time we played Real Madrid in a Champions League knockout tie at Anfield with a full crowd, we won 4-0.Anfield is our biggest weapon and it can be a gamechanger. It needs to be bouncing.

The first leg will be played at Anfield on February 14, 15, 21, or 22, with the return leg scheduled for March 7, 8, 14, or 15.

A fresh Mohamed Salah could be Liverpool’s key man against Real Madrid

With Egypt failing to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah will enjoy an extended break from competitive football until the third week of December. The much-needed breather could do him a world of good, make him hungrier and keep him fresh for the clash against Real Madrid.

He did not have the best start to the 2022-23 campaign but is slowly finding his footing. He has scored 14 goals in 20 games for the Anfield outfit this season, with nine of them coming in the last eight matches.

90min @90min_Football



Mo Salah loves the big games! 44 goals and 14 assists against the Premier Leagues big 6!Mo Salah loves the big games! 44 goals and 14 assists against the Premier Leagues big 6! 👏Mo Salah loves the big games! 👑 https://t.co/puUhq7OwIG

Most of Real Madrid’s key players, on the other hand, will be on international duty. The fixture congestion could leave them exhausted before the Champions League tie comes around, possibly making the job slightly easier for Liverpool.

