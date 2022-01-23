"The wins are what's important" - Marcus Rashford opens up on 'amazing feeling' after scoring stoppage-time winner for Manchester United 

Manchester United edged West Ham in the Premier League courtesy of a stoppage-time goal from Marcus Rashford. The 24-year-old came off the bench to strike in the 93rd minute and send Old Trafford into delirium.

The Red Devils were headed for their sixth draw of the league campaign but snatched all three points in dramatic fashion.

Rashford, whose 2021/22 season has been blighted by injuries, scored for the second game in a row after coming on as a substitute.

It's a signal that he's returning to form, although the player is just content with helping Manchester United get the wins.

Speaking to the press after the match, Rashford said:

"When there are two teams so close together in the table, both are fighting to be in front of one another and today we managed to get there. We are sitting fourth now, some teams have games to play, but it is nice to be in that position."

"The wins are what's important, when you get wins, consecutive wins, you can really start to go on a run and that is what gives everyone confidence."

Manchester United are now up to fourth in the Premier League table with 38 points from 22 games. It's their highest position in nearly four months and their first time being in the top four since October.

They now have a nearly two-week break before returning to action against Middlesbrough in the FA Cup on 5 February.

Rashford thinks it's a much-needed reprieve after a challenging month.

"We have had a difficult week, there have been many games in one week, so the break is needed. It'll be good for us."

Fourth place standings to boost Manchester United's confidence?

Indeed, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and Wolverhampton Wanderers all have a few games in hand over them, and could catch up with them in due course.

But as Rashford described it, the feeling of being in fourth place could be exactly what they needed to spur them on.

Manchester United have a relatively easy run over the next few weeks, with games against Burnley, Southampton, Leeds United and Watford coming up in the league.

Getting the maximum available points in February's run of games will seriously boost their Champions League hopes.

Rashford's back-to-back strikes will also have fans excited for the forthcoming matches as the Manchester United No.10 looks to be getting back to his best.

It's the first time he's scored in consecutive league appearances since December 2020 and his heroics couldn't have happened at a better time.

Edited by Arnav