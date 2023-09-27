"The world beyond the screen is fascinating" - Robert Lewandowski's wife Anna shares her children's interests in social media post

Robert Lewandowski's wife Anna Lewandowska recently opened up about her children's interests such as baking and cycling in a social media post.

According to The Sun, after being together for almost five years, the Barcelona star tied the knot with Lewandowska in 2013 in their native country. In 2017, the couple became parents for the first time with the birth of their elder daughter, Kiara. Three years later, in 2020, their second daughter, Laura Lewandowski was born.

Anna recently took to Instagram and emphasized the importance of monitoring the screen time of kids. After making parents cautious, she also revealed the activities she enjoys participating in with her children. She wrote in the caption of the post:

"There are plenty of ways to spend your time! In our house, all kinds of artistic games reign supreme (recently we ended up with red paint on the ceiling), bicycle trips - it's almost an inseparable element of the day after school, and if there is flour scattered all over the kitchen."

"You know that my girls feel like baking, ucupcakes And that's right... take a look at the profile of @foods_by_ann because we have something cool for you :)"

Anna Lewandowska is a personal trainer, nutritionist, and entrepreneur. She is also a Polish karateka and a famous social media influencer. She has more than five million followers on her personal Instagram account. Lewandowska has five more accounts on the social media platform, which are operated for her specific businesses.

Anna Lewandowska shared a picture with Robert Lewandowski after Barcelona's UCL victory

Barcelona locked horns against Belgian Pro League side Royal Antwerp in their 2023-24 UEFA Champions League opening match on September 19. With goals from the likes of Joao Felix, Robert Lewandowski and Gavi, the Camp Nou outfit secured a comfortable 5-0 win over Antwerp.

The Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium was fully packed for the UCL fixture and one of the attendees was Robert Lewandowski's wife, Anna Lewandowska. After the match, she took to Instagram and uploaded a selfie with the Barcelona star. She captioned the post:

"What a night! @fcbarcelona"

Next up, Xavi Hernandez's Barcelona will be hosting Sevilla in La Liga at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium on Friday, September 29.

They will then visit Estádio do Dragão, to play against Porto in their next UCL fixture on October 4 .