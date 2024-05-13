"The worst in my lifetime" - Alan Shearer delivers scathing Manchester United verdict after Arsenal defeat

Premier League legend Alan Shearer has delivered a scathing verdict regarding Manchester United following their defeat against Arsenal on Sunday (May 12). Erik ten Hag's side suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of the Gunners, registering their 19th defeat across competitions this season.

Following the game, Match of the Day pundit Alan Shearer claimed that this is the worst Manchester United side he has witnessed in his lifetime. The Newcastle United legend also acknowledged that the Red Devils have been terribly unlucky with injuries this season.

Shearer said, as quoted by Manchester Evening News:

"I think that's the worst Man United team I've seen in my lifetime. You can't fault their effort, they tried, but in terms of ability-wise [and] I know they've got loads of injuries, but would you argue against me that team being the worst in my lifetime that I've seen."

Erik ten Hag is quite naturally a man under pressure right now with Manchester United's record-extending 14th Premier League loss on Sunday. The Dutchman also highlighted the Red Devils' injury problems during his post-match press conference following his side's defeat against Arsenal. Ten Hag said:

"Any manager can do better but also I am two years here and I have one time had a full group of players. You can't progress a team in certain key areas with so many injuries. It's like swimming with your hands on your back and you have to keep your head above the water level, that is what we try to do. We are still in a cup final. This is good.

"But if you want to progress a team you need fit players and you see our opponent today, they had only one not 100 per cent match-fit player and we had so many."

Manchester United now find themselves eighth in the table following their dismal run of form of late. The Red Devils could potentially entirely miss out on a place in Europe next season.

Manchester United legend urges the club to keep faith in Erik ten Hag

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has urged the Red Devils' hierarchy to allow Erik ten Hag another season at Old Trafford. The former England right-back insisted that there are not too many quality managers available at the moment.

Neville also highlighted the Red Devils have been unlucky with too many injury problems this season. The Sky Sports pundit said:

"I don't see a suitable replacement for Ten Hag available. Bayern Munich are struggling to find a replacement [for Thomas Tuchel], others are struggling. I think we need to stick with Ten Hag and give him one more season - an injury-free season - to see if United can get back to the standards of last season where they won a trophy and finished in the top four."

The former Manchester United full-back added:

"Players and managers have struggled to come to terms with Old Trafford in the last 10 years. These players and managers were great when United signed them, so there is something fundamentally wrong that is creating this difficulty. Maybe the new ownership and personnel will allow these players and manager to feel more stable."

Pressure is mounting on Erik ten Hag as his side have been in a dismal run of form in recent weeks. The Red Devils have also been linked with several managers such as Thomas Tuchel, Gareth Southgate and Graham Potter among others.