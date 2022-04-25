"The worst nightmare possible" - Piers Morgan says Arsenal vs Tottenham battle for top 4 spot is like a 'horror story'

Arsenal are currently just two points ahead of Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League table. The two north London sides occupy the fourth and fifth spots in the standings respectively. English football pundit Piers Morgan has described the battle between the two clubs to finish in the top-four zone of the table as a horror story.

In a long rant, the Englishman criticized Mikel Arteta over Arsenal's inconsistent form in recent weeks. He also criticized the tactician's decision to let go of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, among other issues.

Speaking to TalkSPORT, Piers Morgan said analyzing Arsenal's recent form:

"What does this mean?"

"Is it Arteta in? Or Arteta out? He's spent £250million in two years. To my horror, he sold my favorite player Aubameyang, who's been banging in goals for fun at Barcelona."

"I thought that was a terrible decision, I still do. [Alexandre] Lacazette is our main striker and has scored since December. There's all these weird things going on - and if you ask most Arsenal fans, we're walking around like zombies... what's going to happen?"

With five games to go and Tottenham chasing closely, the Gunners will need to be flawless in the coming weeks to return to the Champions League next term. It goes without saying that Spurs are just as determined as the Gunners to secure a top-four finish this season.

JJ. Omojuwa @Omojuwa This top 4 battle is also a battle for the least mediocre of Arsenal, Chelsea, Man United and Tottenham. Really really poor results between them. This top 4 battle is also a battle for the least mediocre of Arsenal, Chelsea, Man United and Tottenham. Really really poor results between them.

Piers Morgan believes going head-to-head with Antonio Conte's men, who have Harry Kane firing on all cylinders, is a nightmare.

He said:

"The horror story is, it's us and Tottenham now to come fourth. It's like the worst nightmare possible. They've got a great striker [in Harry Kane] and we gave ours away. They've got a great manager, I'm not convinced about ours."

Arsenal and Tottenham's final five Premier League opponents this season

Will the Gunners return to the Champions League next season?

The Gunners will take on West Ham United in the English top flight this weekend, followed by Leeds United next week. They'll then face Tottenham on May 12 in a match that could decide the top-four race. They will then finally clash with Newcastle United and Everton in their last two games.

Spurs, meanwhile, will face Leicester City and Liverpool before their massive clash with Mikel Arteta's men on May 12. After that, they'll conclude their outing with matches against Burnley and Norwich.

It remains to be seen who will end up sealing the fourth spot between the two rivals come the end of the season.

