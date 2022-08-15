"The worst possible teammate" - Agbonlahor blasts 27-year-old Manchester United superstar and says he always 'blames' others

Gabby Agbonlahor has blasted Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes for his behavior and attitude during games.

The Portuguese was present for the Red Devils as they slumped to a humiliating 4-0 defeat at Brentford on Saturday (August 13).

Goalkeeping errors, an inability to defend set-pieces and players unable to play out from the back encapsulated a dreadful day for the 20-time champions of England. Fernandes could be seen consistently waving his arms at others during the clash in west London.

Daniel Storey @danielstorey85 Camouflage kits, Massimo Taibi. Just need Bruno Fernandes to attack a fan for the full Manchester United 1990s farce experience. Camouflage kits, Massimo Taibi. Just need Bruno Fernandes to attack a fan for the full Manchester United 1990s farce experience.

The attacking midfielder got off to an electric start at Old Trafford following his move from Sporting Lisbon in January 2020. However, his form has dramatically tailed off in recent months.

Speaking to TalkSPORT, Agbonlahor described the Portugal international as 'the worst possible teammate'. The former England and Aston Villa striker stated:

"For me, Fernandes, since he's been in the Premier League, yes he's had great stats, goalscoring and assists but he looks like the worst teammate. Every time a player gives it away, every time he gives it away, he throws his arms up at his teammates, he throws his arms up at the bench. I've played with players like him, you'd be fuming at him."

"He'll press now and then. If that was Paul Pogba, they would be slaughtering Pogba in the media. Fernandes gets away with murder. Did you see Fernandes do anything? It's easy to say Maguire, Ronaldo, Rashford, Sancho."

"Fernandes, for me, I can't remember the last time he had a decent game. He's always the one that's throwing his arms up in the air. Even when he gives it away. He could pass it to you but pass it out of play and he'd blame you. That's the sort of player Fernandes is. The worst possible teammate."

Breezy @BreezyUTD Since he’s signed a new contract Bruno Fernandes has been awful.



Went from highly impactful to a Ghost.



He needs be dropped. Since he’s signed a new contract Bruno Fernandes has been awful. Went from highly impactful to a Ghost. He needs be dropped. https://t.co/eiakLmmtFr

Erik ten Hag cancels Manchester United day off following humiliating defeat

Despite a positive pre-season, Manchester United sit at the bottom of the Premier League table following dreadful defeats in their two opening fixtures.

The Red Devils' display against the Brentford Community Stadium was pathetic and has clearly opened Ten Hag's eyes as to the size of the job at hand. According to The Guardian, the Dutch manager forced his players to come into training the morning after Saturday's clash despite Sunday being the player's day off.

United face a daunting prospect next Monday (August 22) as they host Liverpool, with the club surely desperate to bring in new players to improve their squad.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



“I feel good at Ajax. I give everything for this club, every minute... so I am loving this city and this club”. Antony tells NOS: “Will Ten Hag call me? No idea.. he has to discuss this with my agents, I’m focused on here. What will come will come, we will see”.“I feel good at Ajax. I give everything for this club, every minute... so I am loving this city and this club”. Antony tells NOS: “Will Ten Hag call me? No idea.. he has to discuss this with my agents, I’m focused on here. What will come will come, we will see”. 🚨🇧🇷 #MUFC“I feel good at Ajax. I give everything for this club, every minute... so I am loving this city and this club”. https://t.co/duSGbkniiK

