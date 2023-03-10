"The worst thing" - Chris Sutton blasts Tottenham while predicting result of Nottingham Forest clash

BBC pundit and former Chelsea forward Chris Sutton has slammed Tottenham Hotspur for their inconsistent displays this season. However, Sutton still believes they will beat Nottingham Forest 3-1 when the two teams meet this weekend.

Spurs will host Forest in the Premier League on Saturday, March 11. Antonio Conte's side will enter this contest on the back of two defeats and a draw in their last three matches across competitions.

Their most recent game saw them play out a dour goalless stalemate against AC Milan at home in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie. The result meant they exited the competition following a 1-0 defeat on aggregate.

Sutton criticized Tottenham for their display against the Rossoneri and wrote in his column for the BBC:

"I am absolutely sick of Tottenham's inconsistency - the latest example of which came in their draw with AC Milan on Wednesday that saw them knocked out of Europe. Spurs defender Cristian Romero was an idiot to get himself sent off with a needless wild tackle - where is your discipline and team ethic when you need it? - but it was a dismal night for them all round.

"The worst thing about their performance was because there was so much at stake."

The 1994-95 Premier League winner also referenced their FA Cup fifth-round exit after losing 1-0 to EFL Championship side Sheffield United last week, saying:

"They had already played a weakened team against Championship side Sheffield United in the FA Cup last week and gone out of that, which really annoyed a lot of their fans because they haven't won a trophy since they lifted the League Cup in 2008.

"I shouldn't be surprised though, because so many of their performances all season have been really poor, even when they've won - give or take the odd moment where they have played well and made people think they are heading in the right direction.

"That's not the case - there is a pattern with Spurs over the past few months when you look at their run of results where they win a couple, then lose a couple, or win one week and lose the next."

Sutton further added:

"That represents a really disappointing season for Tottenham and I think they have gone backwards. They lack a ball-playing midfielder and the boos from their fans after the Milan game showed what they think of the situation.

"Now Antonio Conte's side are only playing for fourth place, and for some pride after going three games without a win and going out of two competitions. But you know what that means. Yes, we will see a response from Spurs and they will probably win this one comfortably.

"If it happens, let's not pretend it will mean they have turned the corner. Forest have got the worst away record in the top flight with only one win, and six points in total, from 12 games. And Steve Cooper's side got beaten 4-0 by West Ham [United] the last time they were on the road."

Tottenham Hotspur @SpursOfficial “Over the two legs if we're brutally honest I don't think we can say we deserved to win”



Harry Kane reacts to last night's Champions League exit 🗣 “Over the two legs if we're brutally honest I don't think we can say we deserved to win”Harry Kane reacts to last night's Champions League exit 🗣 https://t.co/w9SGmSTcNa

Nottingham Forest will enter their match against Tottenham on the back of a 2-2 draw against Everton at home in their last match. The result left them 14th in the Premier League table, but they remain just four points clear of the relegation zone.

Nottingham Forest and Tottenham Hotspur have beaten each other once apiece this season

Saturday's match will be the third meeting between Tottenham Hotspur and Nottingham Forest this season.

They first clashed at the City Ground in the Premier League back in August last year. Tottenham ran out 2-0 victors on that occasion courtesy of a brace from Harry Kane, who also saw a penalty saved in the second half.

Steve Cooper's men then exacted some revenge when they took on Spurs in the third round of the Carabao Cup in November. ThTheatch, which also took place at the City Ground, ended in a 2-0 win for Forest. Renan Lodi and Jesse Lingard netted for the hosts early in the second half to secure a shock victory.

