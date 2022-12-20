“The worst World Cup of all time” – Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister slams tournament as she ignores Lionel Messi achievement

Cristiano Ronaldo's sister Katia Aveiro recently reacted after Lionel Messi made history by leading Argentina to the FIFA World Cup trophy by beating France in Qatar on Sunday, December 18.

The sister of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner seemed unhappy with how the World Cup panned out in Qatar and aimed a dig at the tournament before proceeding to congratulate Argentina.

She also appeared to ignore Messi's achievements as she opted to praise Kylian Mbappe instead in what is perceived to be a dig at the former Barcelona captain.

"The worst World Cup of all time... that thankfully gave us a great final. What a match. Congratulations to Argentina," Cristiano Ronaldo's sister wrote on her Instagram account.

"Kylian Mbappe. This boy is unreal. What a bright future awaits you. Incredible," she added.

It comes as no surprise that Katia Aveiro has nothing positive to say about this year's FIFA World Cup. The tournament, which was played in Qatar, has proven to be the worst in her brother's career.

Ronaldo entered the World Cup on the back of some controversies that accompanied his explosive interview with British broadcaster Piers Morgan, which led to Manchester United terminating his contract.

The Portuguese superstar would've hoped that the tournament would favor him but he only ended up with more misery. The legendary attacker scored only one goal for Portugal in the tournament, which came off a penalty kick in the group-stage game against Ghana.

He was eventually benched in the knockouts and suffered the end of his World Cup hopes when the Europeans lost to Morocco 1-0 in the quarter-finals.

To make matters worse, his arch-rival Lionel Messi enjoyed the brightest World Cup outing of his career in Qatar. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner led Argentina to claim the iconic trophy, recording seven goals and three assists to his name.

With that, the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) icon immortalized his name in the history of the sport and got a decisive edge over Ronaldo in the GOAT debate. The Argentine has now been declared the greatest footballer in history by many as accolades continue to rain on him.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo treading contrasting paths as club football nears resumption

The GOAT debate is over... for now

Following his World Cup triumph, Lionel Messi will return to club football in fantastic shape. The Argentine has been tipped to add an eighth Ballon d'Or accolade to his cabinet next year and his numbers at the club level support it.

The 35-year-old has recorded 12 goals and 14 assists to his name in 19 appearances for PSG across all competitions this season. He is well on course to win more honors, with the Parisians currently leading the Ligue 1 title race and still active in the Champions League and the French Cup.

Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, is currently without a club after Manchester United decided to terminate his contract in the wake of his controversial interview. The Portuguese icon is having his worst start to a club season, having bagged just three goals and two assists in 16 games so far.

