“The writing has been on the wall for a while" - Arsenal legend says Gunners will sign Premier League star before transfer deadline

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell has insisted that the Gunners will sign Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans before the transfer deadline.

According to journalist Sacha Tavolieri, the Belgian international remains a top priority for Mikel Arteta as he looks for reinforcements in the middle of the park. Tavolieri has claimed that the north London giants will make their move for the Leicester City midfielder next week.

Kevin Campbell insists that the Gunners are destined to sign Tielemans after he was benched by Leicester City last week. The former Everton striker has claimed that the deal will be done at the business end of the window and told Football Insider:

“It is gonna get done. The writing has been on the wall for a while. He was dropped to the bench on Saturday. The clubs are playing games with each other. Now we are getting down to the business end of the window, this is the time to go and get him."

“Arsenal need to strengthen from a position of strength. There are going to be games coming up where you need to be able to utilize the squad you have got."

Campbell has claimed that Arsenal need to bolster their midfield ranks and insisted that Tielemans could wreak havoc if he plays in Granit Xhaka's position. He added:

“Go and get him. Agree whatever you need to agree. Get him in and get him up to speed. I could only imagine what a Tielemans could do in the positions [Granit] Xhaka is taking up. I think he could create a whole lot of problems for teams further up that pitch.”

Tielemans has just one year left on his deal at the King Power Stadium and has made it abundantly clear that he will not renew his contract. From the Foxes' point of view, cashing in on Tielemans this summer sense instead of losing him on a free transfer next summer.

Arsenal have started the new season well

The Gunners have made a bright start to the new Premier League season are currently at the top of the table. Arteta's side are the only team to have maintained a 100% start after three games.

It has been an eventful transfer window for the north London club, with the Gunners making five signings this summer. Gabriel Jesus, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Fabio Vieira, Matt Turner and Marquinhos have all joined the north London outfit in the ongoing window.

Both Jesus and Zinchenko have made an immediate impact at the Emirates. However, Arteta still seems to be in the market for more additions, with Tielemans being one of the Gunners' main targets.

