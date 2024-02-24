"Their fans are still living in the past" - Gabby Agbonlahor hits out at Manchester United fans in astonishing rant

Football pundit Gabby Agbonlahor has slammed Manchester United fans in a lengthy rant after claiming that they constantly criticize him for his views on the Red Devils.

The former Aston Villa player retired from the sport before becoming a radio pundit for talkSPORT in 2018.

In a conversation with Ladbrokes Fanzone, Agbonlahor revealed the stick he has been getting from fans (via Manchester Evening News):

"I get a lot of stick from fans just through working on the radio but when you're on the radio, you're allowed to be a bit more judgemental and opinionated... There's a lot more time to fill on radio, and because of my character, and the fact that I'm the kind of person who just says what they think, I end up getting stick."

Agbonlahor then called out the Old Trafford faithful, noting that they had been the worst of the lot:

"I'd say Manchester United fans are the worst for it. Their downfall since Sir Alex Ferguson left has been so dramatic, it's like their fans are still living in the past. And so when I'm on the radio, I try and explain to them that Manchester United just aren't the same team they're used to seeing."

Agbonlahor continued with his rant, revealing the abuse he has to deal with:

"I get a lot of abuse back from those fans, but I don't mind it because it's all part of the job; if you're going to have big opinions, and have a platform to voice those opinions, you've got to take the abuse that comes with it. It's all part of the job for me."

The former Aston Villa forward also said that the fans went too far sometimes, due to the anonymity that social media provides. However, he went on to talk about how growing up in Erdington, which he called 'a tough area', helped him develop thick skin.

Erik ten Hag discusses Manchester United's striker problems

Manchester United are dealing with a problem in their attack after Rasmus Hojlund was recently injured. Hojlund, who joined the team for £72 million, had been in top form, scoring in six Premier League games in a row.

The 21-year-old will now miss important Premier League matches, including a league game against Manchester City because he needs time to recover. This has raised questions about why the Red Devils don't have a backup striker, aside from Anthony Martial, who is also injured.

Manager Erik ten Hag has explained why he did not sign another striker in the winter transfer window, stating (via BBC):

"First of all, striker options are most difficult to fill this in, especially on our level... Strikers are not cheap. We thought, we had options. But when it [Martial injury] develops, I wanted to bring in a striker in the winter but it was not possible. And, similar, was the problems we already had with FFP in the summer."

This leaves Manchester United without key players for the central striker role. However, Ten Hag will be hoping the quality in the squad will see them through the final third of the season.