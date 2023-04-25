“Their interests off the pitch are different from mine” - Thibaut Courtois makes bold claim on 3 Real Madrid stars 

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has explained how his interests differ from that of his Brazilian teammates at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Courtois is joined at Los Blancos by three Selecao internationals, Vinicius Junior, 22, Eder Militao, 25, and Rodrygo, 22. The Belgian goalkeeper is now aged 30 and he has touched on his relationship with the young Brazilian trio, telling Diario AS:

“With the Brazilians I laugh a lot but they are very young and their interests off the pitch are different from mine.”

Courtois has been crucial for Real Madrid ever since joining the club from Chelsea in 2018 for €35 million. He has been key this season, having kept 16 clean sheets in 39 games across competitions. Stars Unfolded claims that the Belgian is into playing video games, volleyball, and table tennis during his downtime.

Los Merengues fans won't be worried by the fact that Courtois and his Brazilian teammates aren't into the same hobbies. The team's cohesion on the pitch has been superb, with the side winning a La Liga and Champions League double last season. Carlo Ancelotti's men are in the Copa del Rey final and the Champions League semifinals this season.

The Brazilian contingent have been in superb form. Vinicius has bagged 21 goals and 18 assists in 47 matches. Rodrygo has raked in 13 goals and 10 assists in 47 games. Militao has helped Courtois and Madrid keep 18 clean sheets in 42 games while scoring seven goals.

Real Madrid's Dani Ceballos is close to renewing his contract

Dani Ceballos is close to signing new contract.

Spanish journalist Sergio Santos (via Madrid Zone) reports that Real Madrid are expected to make Dani Ceballos a contract renewal offer for three or five years. Negotiations are set to be completed this week with an announcement anticipated at the end of the season.

Ceballos has impressed this season despite being a backup option for Ancelotti. He has scored one goal and provided seven assists in 38 games across competitions.

The Spanish midfielder's current deal expires in the summer, hence Madrid are pushing for a renewal. He spent the 2020-21 season on loan at Arsenal before returning to the club but did not cement himself as a first-team starter.

Despite this, it appears that Los Merengues are keen on Ceballos extending his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu. His performance in the side's 3-2 comeback win over Villarreal in the Copa del Rey in January is believed to have been the turning point.

Ceballos scored a dramatic winner after providing an assist for Vinicius' goal. It was an eye-catching display from the Spaniard. He will now look to help Real Madrid on their mission to secure a Copa del Rey and Champions League double.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Arsenal and other PL GW 33 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes