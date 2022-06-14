“Their priorities are elsewhere” – Journalist claims Premier League club are not eager to sign Liverpool star

TalkSPORT journalist Alex Crook has claimed that Southampton are not prioritizing the signing of Liverpool star Takumi Minamino this summer.

Minamino, 27, appears to be surplus to requirements at Anfield, having found game time hard to come by since joining from RB Salzburg in 2021 for £7.65 million.

During his time at the Reds, he has made 55 appearances, scoring 14 goals and contributing three assists.

Southampton have been linked with a move for the Japanese international having previously had the attacking midfielder on loan during the 2020/2021 season.

Football Insider reports that the Saints sit alongside Wolverhampton Wanderers, Leeds United and AS Monaco in their interest in the Liverpool star.

But Crook doesn't believe Ralph Hassenhuttl's side are eager to bring the 27-year-old to St Mary's.

He told GiveMeSPORT:

“I think they [Leeds] seem more likely than Southampton. He did a decent job when he was there on loan but not somebody, as I understand it, that they’re looking to bring back this summer. Their priorities are elsewhere.”

During his time at Southampton, Minamino made just 10 appearances, scoring two goals.

The Saints have been linked with a reunion with former midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who plays with Minamino at Liverpool.

Journalist Pete O'Rourke claims that the Saints might be interested in luring the English midfielder back to the club.

He told GiveMeSport:

His time at Anfield has been interrupted by injuries at key points, when it looked like he was establishing himself in Jurgen Klopp’s side. But he’s still a top player. Maybe teams like Southampton, his old club, might be interested in him, and I’m sure there might even be interest from abroad as well because he’s still got a good CV.”

David Lynch @dmlynch

thisisanfield.com/2022/06/takumi… Takumi Minamino closing in on an #LFC departure with his agent having flown to Europe to field interest from Leeds, Southampton, Wolves, Fulham and Monaco. Situation likely to be resolved quickly - Liverpool hoping to secure £17m. Takumi Minamino closing in on an #LFC departure with his agent having flown to Europe to field interest from Leeds, Southampton, Wolves, Fulham and Monaco. Situation likely to be resolved quickly - Liverpool hoping to secure £17m.thisisanfield.com/2022/06/takumi…

Wolverhampton Wanderers frontrunners to sign Liverpool star Takumi Minamino this summer

Minamino could head to Wolves from Liverpool

Wolves are currently the favorites to sign Takumi Minamino this summer with Bruno Lage looking to freshen up his attacking options (per FootballInsider).

The Molineaux outfit had a respectable season, finishing 10th but did come off the boil at the latter end of the campaign.

Only Burnley and Watford finished with fewer goals scored during the season, which is a worrying statistic for Lage's side.

Football on BT Sport @btsportfootball



Despite all the Chelsea possession, Southampton take the lead at St Mary's! Takumi Minamino with an ice cool finish!Despite all the Chelsea possession, Southampton take the lead at St Mary's! Takumi Minamino with an ice cool finish! ❄️Despite all the Chelsea possession, Southampton take the lead at St Mary's! 😇 https://t.co/0ms95CCTpj

Defensively Wolves were assured, boasting the reliable Max Kilman and a consistent Conor Coady in the backline.

But in attack, there was a lot left to be admired from Lage's forwards.

However, they did have to deal with the injury to Pedro Neto which kept him out for most of the campaign.

