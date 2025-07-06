"Their style of play is a good fit for me" - Martin Zubimendi explains decision to join Arsenal after completing £60m move

Spanish midfielder Martin Zubimendi explained his decision to join Arsenal after he was unveiled as their latest signing. The 26-year-old claimed that the Gunners' style of play under Mikel Arteta was a 'good fit' for him.

One of the most consistent performers in the midfield in LaLiga since the 2020/21 campaign, Zubimendi made 236 appearances for Real Sociedad (10 goals, nine assists). He joins Arsenal for a reported fee of £60 million.

Speaking to the club's website after signing a contract until 2030, Zubimendi said (via Tribal Football):

"Once I made the decision to leave, I set my sights on Arsenal because I think their style of play is a good fit for me. It's a young, highly motivated and ambitious team. They have shown their potential recently, and I believe the best is yet to come. As soon as you set foot here, you realise how big this club and this team are."

Zubimendi went on to outline how Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta convince him of the club's long-term project. He added:

"Andrea (Berta) and Mikel (Arteta) took excellent care of me, leaving me with no doubts whatsoever. This is a huge moment in my career. It's the move I was looking for; one I wanted to make. Of course, it's a big change, but I'm ready to get started."

At Arsenal, Zubimendi will link up with his former Real Sociedad teammates Martin Odegaard and Mikel Merino in midfield. His first appearance on the field in a Gunners shirt is likely to be in their pre-season friendly against AC Milan on July 23.

"I'm happy to be here with them" - New Arsenal signing Martin Zubimendi reflects on reunion with former Real Sociedad teammates

Newly-signed Arsenal midfielder Martin Zubimendi expressed his elation on being reunited with his former Real Sociedad teammates Martin Odegaard and Mikel Merino at the Emirates.

Zubimendi has made 168 appearances alongside Merino for club and country, the fifth-most of any teammate in his entire professional career. He also made five appearances alongside Odegaard during the Norwegian's spell on loan at the Anoeta (from Real Madrid) in the 2019/20 season.

After signing for the Gunners, Zubimendi started off by praising Odegaard's work ethic and how it inspired him. The Spaniard said (via Tribal Football):

"Apart from how hard Martin works on the pitch, I was surprised by how much he works off the pitch at the gym. He is 100% focused on his fitness. As for Real, it's difficult when you're on loan, but Martin experienced all that."

Zubimendi also claimed that he was delighted to be joining up with Odegaard and Merino again, as well as his national teammate David Raya. He added:

"I'm happy to be here with them. I've played many games alongside Merino over the years. It's important because it will make the transition much easier for me, and I'm sure they'll be a great help."

Zubimendi will add great depth and quality to an Arsenal midfield that already consists of star players like Merino, Odegaard, Declan Rice and Fabio Vieira.

