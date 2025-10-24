"Their team probably doesn’t have the rhythm it once did" - Brentford boss makes claim about Liverpool ahead of Premier League clash

Brentford manager Keith Andrews believes Liverpool have quality players, but they are not doing well on the pitch because they are not on the same page. He believes that his side have trained well for the game and can do well if they manage the tactics well.

Speaking to the media, Andrews said that Liverpool are going to be lethal once the players find the rhythm. He added that the players are world-class and the only reason they have not done well as expected is because of the new players, and said (via Tribal Football):

"They have world-class players in their squad. It is a new team - and I can relate to that. You can see in their performances that their team probably doesn’t have the rhythm it once did. But, in the moments when it does click, they are absolutely lethal."

"We will have to manage the game. We are well aware of the strengths they have. We will see what their teamsheet brings tomorrow evening. We will be prepared for it and we are really looking forward to it."

Liverpool are going into the game after losing their last three matches in the Premier League. They were on a 4-match losing streak across all competitions before the 5-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Champions League during the week.

Arne Slot trying to find the right Liverpool starting XI

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has admitted that he is working on finding the right starting XI. He believes that the players are slowly getting to understand each other on the pitch and said:

"It's not only about new signings and that changes things. It's about a lot of very good players, so what is your best line-up? A lot of things go into that. The team you face, the tactics the other team plays with, the form of the player and the connections between the players."

"I think if you look at all the big clubs in the world, they all have more than 11 players that can play a game. For me, it has always been something I expected after the many changes we've had during the summer that it could [take time], also even after we won seven games in a row."

Liverpool are third in the Premier League after eight matches, four points behind leaders Arsenal. They were five points clear of the Gunners after five gameweeks, but have now slipped up.

