"Their time is done" - Former Manchester City star Mark Seagraves calls on fans to move past Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Manchester City star and English pundit Mark Seagraves has asked the football world to move on from Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. In an interview with Sportskeeda alongside Terry Phelan, Seagraves has showered praise on the sport's new generation of players and has backed them to usher in a new era in Euro 2024.

"The new brigade are coming through. Let's laud them. Let's not keep going back to Messi and Ronaldo. They've had the day. They've been fantastic. But let's look forward. And there's so much talent going to be on show in the Euros this year. Should we give Pele the Ballon d'Or, you know, because he was amazing?"

Trending

"If Messi and Ronaldo go and win these tournaments, hands up to them. But does that mean they get the Ballon d'Or? Let's start talking about the young, fresh blood. And I didn't mention Mbappe - he's still only 25. These are the players we should be looking at. Not Ronaldo and Messi anymore. Their time is done."

"The King is dead" - Seagraves plays down Messi's 2024 Ballon d'Or chances

Messi has dominated the Ballon d'Or stage

Lionel Messi won his eighth Ballon d'Or last year after a successful World Cup campaign with Argentina. The Inter Miami star won the Copa America with Argentina in 2021 and will have the opportunity to add another feather to his cap this year.

While both Messi and Ronaldo could win international trophies this year, Seagraves believes that it should not give them an edge in the Ballon d'Or race.

"If Messi's involved in the Ballon d'Or this year, I'll never watch another game of football. We shouldn't be talking about these players anymore because, you know, they're not relevant. They're playing in a second-rate division in America and a second-rate division in the Middle East as well."

"Let's look at Bellingham, Foden, Musiala, and Florian Wirtz. These are our world-class footballers going forward. They're going to be in the future World Cups. Ronaldo isn't, Lionel Messi isn't."

The former Manchester City defender also hailed both Messi and Ronaldo for their impact on the game, but also went on to suggest that their exploits are now in the past.

"Messi and Ronaldo have been fantastic. They're very good ambassadors for the game. Obviously, they're role models for everybody, and rightly so. But, you know, the King's dead, long live the King."

Mark Seagraves & Terry Phelan are the expert panellists on Sony Sports Network's studio show Football Extraaa for UEFA EURO 2024.