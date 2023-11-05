“Their work is exceptional” - Brazil international lauds Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp amid transfer links

Fluminese midfielder Andre Trindade has opened up about links to Liverpool for a potential January move.

The Reds almost completely revamped their midfield in the summer with the departures of the likes of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho. They brought in Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Ryan Gravenberch, and Wataru Endo.

However, it appears they are not done yet. As per ECHO, the Merseysiders are interested in signing Andre. They spoke to the midfielder in the summer as well but he was unwilling to leave back then.

He helped Fluminese win the Copa Libertadores by beating Boca Juniors in the final on Saturday, November 4. Ahead of the final, he spoke about his future amidst links with Liverpool.

“I follow the Premier League a lot,” said Andre. “It’s a very competitive league that demands a lot from players. But today my dream is to live day by day here in Fluminense. I don’t know what will happen in the future; I have a long contract at Fluminense and I really like being here."

"It’s been 10 years already so it’s where I feel at home. I’m still young, only 22 years old, so there’s no need for me to think too far ahead. I just need to keep doing my best, try to win this trophy and then see what happens at the end of the season," he added.

Andre also spoke highly of Liverpool and manager Jurgen Klopp, saying:

"I follow overseas games a bit and I know that their work is exceptional. Without a doubt, he is a great coach, very intelligent and successful. But at the moment, my coach is Diniz, a person I appreciate a lot off the field and who understands my style of play. I know how much I have grown in the field under his direction."

Andre, 22, has made 161 appearances for Fluminese, scoring four goals and providing three assists.

Liverpool have agreed on terms with Andre Trindade: Reports

Jurgen Klopp's side have agreed on terms with Andre for a January transfer, as per journalist Francois Plateau (via Football365).

Fluminese were adamant that they wanted to keep the midfielder until the Copa Libertadores final on Saturday. Now that it is over, the midfielder could be allowed to leave in the winter transfer window.

Fluminese president Martio Bittencourt had confirmed that Liverpool had contacted him for Andre in the summer but he denied a move. Arsenal are also interested in signing the midfielder as they look to part ways with Jorginho and Mohamed Elneny.

Andre's contract with Fluminese expires in December 2026 and as per Transfermarkt, his market value is €15 million.