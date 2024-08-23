"Then you always know where you stand" - Cody Gakpo on how Liverpool boss Arne Slot remains 'beneficial' to players

Liverpool star Cody Gakpo has opened up on how new Reds boss Arne Slot has remained beneficial to the players after replacing Jurgen Klopp at Anfield this season. The attacker explained that the Dutch coach has been very honest and direct in dealing with his men, which has proved to be beneficial.

Recall that Jurgen Klopp finally put an end to his spell with Liverpool at the end of the 2023-24 campaign. Slot was brought in to continue where the German stopped and the Dutchman has wasted no time in making his impact felt.

Speaking to Dutch outlet Sport Nieuws, Cody Gakpo revealed that the former Feyenoord coach is already initiating changes at Anfield as he opened up on what life has been like under his management.

“A lot has changed compared to Klopp, but he makes a very good impression. It is not necessarily better or worse, but it has mainly changed,” he said.

“Last season it was more from the counter, but that is only advantageous. We will soon have mastered both systems. That can take us far," Gakpo added.

The attacker went on to shed light on how the 45-year-old's approach is being beneficial to the players at Anfield.

“He (Slot) is just very honest and direct, which is beneficial to players. Then you always know where you stand," the forward continued.

"He (Slot) is just very honest and direct, which is beneficial to players. Then you always know where you stand," the forward continued.

“The matches in the preparation were good right away and we also won that first match against Ipswich. Then you immediately have plus points within the club and you’re already in. If it continues like this, we can have a great year like this, we can have a great year,” he added.

Cody Gakpo featured in Liverpool's first official game under Arne Slot this season, coming on as a 79th minute substitute for Diogo Jota during the 2-0 victory over Ipswich Town in their Premier League opener last week.

What's next for Cody Gakpo and Arne Slot's Liverpool?

After getting their Premier League campaign off to a promising start by beating Ipswich Town on Friday, Liverpool will be looking forward to maintaining that momentum in subsequent fixtures.

Up next, the Merseysiders will go head-to-head with Brentford at home this weekend (Sunday, August 25) before locking horns with Manchester United at Old Trafford in their first big fixture of the season on Sunday, October 1.

Meanwhile, it is worth noting that the Reds are yet to make any signings in the transfer market this summer. If they really want to shoot for the title, it's important that they strengthen their squad. They've got just one week left to do that before the window shuts next weekend.

