Rafael van der Vaart has urged Manchester United winger Antony to emulate teammate Marcus Rashford if he wants to improve as a player at Old Trafford.

The former Tottenham midfielder was critical of Antony, whom he described as being too inconsistent since securing a big-money move to Old Trafford last summer.

Recall that the Red Devils spalshed a whooping £85 million to secure the Brazilian's signature from Ajax. The move also made him the second most-expensive signing in the club's history.

Despite his huge potential, Antony hasn't been able to justify the price tag that he commands, judging by his performances this season.

The 22-year-old winger has so far registered six goals and provided three assists for Erik ten Hag's team in all competitions this season.

Speaking of the Brazilian's performances at Old Trafford this season, Van der Vaart revealed during an interview with Ziggo Sport that he needs to improve.

In his words, he said,

"Do you know what it is with Antony... He is of course a great talent and a great player, but he shouldn't believe in himself very much. He's just a good player, who hasn't proven anything yet."

He continued:

"I do like a show, but only when I can. Of course you have to have that feeling.

"He [Antony] has played some good Champions League games, he's come in reasonably well with the Brazil national team a few times, he's made a big move and hasn't done much at Manchester United yet."

Van de Vaart concluded by stating that Antony needs to be humble if he wants to ne the best version of himself. He also urged the Brazilian to emulate his Red Devils teammate Rashford. In his words,

"He shouldn't think: 'I've made it and I'm going to show it to the whole world by doing crazy things'.

"No, he has to decide games, like Rashford is doing now. Then you can do something crazy for once. But he has to be very humble, try really hard and shoot or pass those balls in."

Ten Hag reveals that Manchester United winger Antony needs to be more dynamic

The Red Devils manager has outlined a couple of things that the Brazilian winger needs to add to his game to improve as a player.

The duo worked together at Ajax and are now reunited at Manchester United. However, the flamboyant right-winger hasn't been able to replicate his form under Ten Hag at Ajax at Old Trafford this season.

Speaking in an interview as seen in the Manchester Evening News, the Dutch tactician stated that there is room for improvement for the winger. He also added that the Brazilian, however, needs to be dynamic.

Antony Santos @antony00 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @ManUtd #MUFC Important week for us!! Seeking to evolve to give my best to the team! It has always been a dream to be here and I will give all I have to honor this club cause we are stronger together!🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Important week for us!! Seeking to evolve to give my best to the team! It has always been a dream to be here and I will give all I have to honor this club cause we are stronger together! 🔴🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿⚽️ @ManUtd #MUFC https://t.co/q6cZarOdW2

In his words,

"I have more experience with him. "We have to challenge him and if you challenge him he can adapt and adjust his game.

"He has to be more variable, more dynamic. He needs his teammates around him, but also how to use his teammates. He has to work on it. I think there is still room for improvement."

