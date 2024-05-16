"Then my day begins" - Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo reveals his incredible morning routine 

Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo has shed light on his morning routine. At 39, the Portuguese remains one of the best and fittest players in the game.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is renowned for his rigorous fitness routine, which he has diligently followed for most of his illustrious career spanning two decades. That's also the case during his stint at Mrsool Park, where he arrived in December 2022 on a free transfer.

Providing a sneak peek of his morning routine, Ronaldo said that he takes a cold shower, greets his children and goes out to 'see' the sunshine. Following coffee and breakfast with his family, the day begins for him. Here's what he said (as per Al Nassr Zone):

“I wake up and take a cold shower, then drink water and go give a hug to my children, then I go out to see the sunshine, so my mind understands that it is morning, then I sit down to drink my coffee and eat breakfast with my family, and then my day begins."

Despite approaching 40, the Portugal captain has led his club side from the front, turning back the years.

A sneak peek at Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo's workout plan

Cristiano Ronaldo has a fairly elaborate workout routine, explaining why he remains one of the game's fittest players despite his 40th birthday being less than a year away.

As per Man of Many, Ronaldo likes to 'mix' things up between warm-up routines, football practice, cardio and weight training.

On the field, Ronaldo does technical drills, leg workouts and intense cardio exercises. At the gym, he focuses on cardio, ab workouts and weight training. As per the aforementioned source, his training regime consists of:

"3-4 hours at a time for five days a week, targeting different muscle groups on different days of the week"

The Al-Nassr captain, who believes in training both his mind and body, ends his day with an eight-hour sleep.