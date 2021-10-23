“Then we definitely stand a chance” – Sergino Dest explains what Barcelona must do to beat Real Madrid in El Clasico

Barcelona and Real Madrid will lock horns in the first El Clasico of the season this weekend.

Ahead of the encounter, Blaugrana defender Sergino Dest has revealed what he thinks his side can do to come out with the bragging rights on Sunday. He explained:

“I think the key will be to work together. Together we are stronger. We cannot do it individually. We need to regroup when they have the ball and then we definitely stand a chance."

"Right now, we won the last two games. We are in a good mood again. We have to continue this. The Clasico is the most special game in football. It will be a tough game but we have to do it."

Sergino Dest also commented on his spectacular form this season. The 20-year-old played an influential role in Barcelona's last two victories against Valencia and Dynamo Kiev.

He continued:

"Yeah [I have been in good form], but it is a team sport and you can’t do it alone. You need everybody in the team to be prepared for the game and to be sharp."

"We definitely have a chance. They have a good team and even we have a good team. We just have to work with each other and we can have a great day."

Fans will return in full capacity for El Clasico this weekend. According to Sergino Dest, it would be a special experience to face Real Madrid in front of a full crowd at Camp Nou.

He said:

“Yeah it can be. For me it’s going to be the first one with fans. So for me it’s going to be a special experience.”

Barcelona versus Real Madrid: Who has the edge in El Clasico?

Sergino Dest will most likely feature for Barcelona against Real Madrid in El Clasico this weekend

El Clasico is known as one of the biggest fixtures in football, with Barcelona and Real Madrid producing several intense clashes over the years. Both clubs have a very close record in this fixture, which goes a long way in explaining why it is highly revered.

The two rivals have faced each other in 246 competitive games so far, with Real Madrid winning 98 and Barcelona winning 96. The remaining 52 games ended in draws. It remains to be seen how tomorrow's game will influence this record.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh