"Then it's a different ball game" – Steve Nicol names 3 Arsenal players who could transform Liverpool

Liverpool icon Steve Nicol has claimed that Arsenal stars William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes and Declan Rice could transform the Merseyside outfit for the better.

Arsenal, who finished second behind Premier League champions Manchester City last season, are currently second in the league standings with 20 points from eight matches. They have relied on their joint-best defence in the Premier League to put up a title challenge.

Liverpool, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the 2023-24 table with 17 points from eight league games. They have overseen just one clean sheet and conceded nine goals, three more than the Gunners.

During an interaction on ESPN FC, Nicol stated that both the Arsenal centre-backs and their £105 million defensive midfielder could help Jurgen Klopp's outfit become stronger. He elaborated:

"Right now, Saliba, Gabriel and Rice would get in front of their players. You stick that on Liverpool right now and they are a different team. If you put those three in there, then it's a different ball game."

Saliba, 22, has formed a great partnership with Gabriel at the heart of the Gunners' backline. The pair have helped their club register 17 shutouts in 41 matches so far, conceding 44 goals in 3,257 minutes of action.

Rice, on the other hand, has proved to be a good number six for the north London side in his initial days and has even scored once this season. The 24-year-old has made 11 appearances for his new club, turning them into a side tough to break down.

Toby Alderweireld lauds Arsenal and Liverpool target who recently earned his Belgium cap

Royal Antwerp star Toby Alderweireld has lavished praise on Arsenal and Liverpool target Arthur Vermeeren. He claimed that his teammate has the potential to be one of the best, saying (h/t The Sun):

"He arrived in the team by force of circumstance, but since then, he has learned very quickly. He reads the game very well, his potential is quite enormous too. Have I seen this before? Rarely, I think."

Vermeeren, 18, has popped up as a transfer target for top teams following his rise to fame last season. He has drawn the attention of Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United and Barcelona, according to TEAMtalk.

So far, the midfielder has helped Royal Antwerp complete a domestic double last season. He has also guided them to a Belgian Super Cup triumph earlier this July, making 49 overall appearances for his team.