“Then you get into a 3-5-2 and I like that” – Wesley Sneijder backs Manchester United star with interesting claim ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup

Wesley Sneijder believes Manchester United left-back Tyrell Malacia should start for the Netherlands at the FIFA World Cup later this year.

The left-back has been in sensational form since arriving from Feyenoord in the summer and has featured in every game so far this season for the Red Devils. Since Manchester United's 4-0 defeat to Brentford, Malacia has replaced Luke Shaw and the side have since won four top-flight games in a row.

Sneijder, who dragged his nation to the 2010 World Cup final with five goals in South Africa, believes the Malacia should start for the Oranje in Qatar. The legendary attacking midfielder told Voetbal (as translated by The Manchester Evening News):

“I choose Malacia in my team because he comes up high and is much higher. Then you get more into a 3-5-2 and I like that."

The ex-Inter Milan star also commented on former Manchester United defender Daley Blind, who is also expected to travel to Qatar. Sneijder stated on the Ajax player:

“And, of course, Blind can play football in those spaces, only he is vulnerable defensively. And we saw that again this week. He wasn’t very defensive, was he?”

Should this be our starting back 4 for years to come? % Win RateWith the backline of Diogo Dalot, Raphäel Varane, Lisandro Martinez and Tyrell Malacia starting, #MUFC have won 100% of their games.5 games5 wins3 clean-sheets2 concededHow good is this backline?Should this be our starting back 4 for years to come? 1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣% Win Rate🔥 With the backline of Diogo Dalot, Raphäel Varane, Lisandro Martinez and Tyrell Malacia starting, #MUFC have won 100% of their games.5 games5 wins3 clean-sheets2 concededHow good is this backline? Should this be our starting back 4 for years to come? https://t.co/vfS2xwftPd

Pundit bemused by Manchester United star's England call-up

Despite enduring a miserable time at Old Trafford, Harry Maguire was once again called up to the England squad for their upcoming Nations League clashes.

The centre-back has started three games this season, all of which United went on to lose. Speaking to talkSPORT, Darren Bent has questioned how the defender can continue to earn international call-ups. The former England forward proclaimed:

“I don’t understand how (Arsenal's Ben) White isn’t in the squad. This is where Southgate frustrates the life out of me. He has played every single game for the team who currently sit top of the Premier League table. I know it’s been at right-back, but he is very good at centre-half. Maguire, I get it. He’s never let England down, I get that."

“But if you look at his form last season and the way he started this season, he should be nowhere near the squad. He’s started three games this season and he’s lost all three. How is he in the squad? If Southgate wants to pick players on form, why watch club football?"

Bent added:

“If you’re not going to pick players on club form, just watch international games then. How can Maguire be in the squad and White is not? Maguire isn’t even playing.”

Gareth Southgate, football genius 🤥 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Harry Maguire this season:4 apps4 losses8 goals conceded🧢 Picked for England squadGareth Southgate, football genius 🤥 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Harry Maguire this season:👤 4 apps📉 4 losses❌ 8 goals conceded🧢 Picked for England squadGareth Southgate, football genius 🤥 https://t.co/uoZJhTw5hZ

