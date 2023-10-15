"Then you have got to go" - Thierry Henry urges Arsenal star to consider exit as future under Mikel Arteta looks bleak 

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry recently urged Aaron Ramsdale to consider leaving the club after the Gunners goalkeeper lost his spot in the starting XI to David Raya.

Ramsdale established himself as Mikel Arteta's No. 1 shot-stopper last season, overtaking Bernd Lendo, who left the Emirates to join Fulham. The England international impressed, keeping 15 clean sheets in 41 appearances across all competitions, helping Arsenal qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

The 25-year-old also started the Gunners' first five games of the 2023/24 season, winning the Community Shield. However, Arteta boldly decided to drop Ramsdale in favor of Raya. The Brentford loanee has kept four clean sheets in six appearances and appears to be the club's new starting goalkeeper.

Henry said on the Rest is Football Podcast (via Tribal Football):

"I am not the coach of Arsenal, but Mikel Arteta went to get a guy that he thinks will win him the title."

"[Aaron] Ramsdale was seen as the guy to get us in the top four again and Bernd Leno went to Fulham. That is the story of football. I can understand with the new generation but there is something that will never change at a big club, you have got to compete. If you don't compete, someone is going to come."

He added:

"If you take Phil Foden, he is a very good player but Manchester City keep buying players. You are at a big club and that's how it is, and if you are not happy at the big club, then you have got to go."

Since being dropped, Ramsdale has only made one appearance - in the Carabao Cup - and will have to make a decision for his future in the upcoming transfer window.

Arsenal and Real Madrid in contention to sign British starlet: Reports

According to Defensa Central (via Just Arsenal), the Gunners and Real Madrid are competing to sign New England Revolution central midfielder Noel Buck.

The 18-year-old has made a name for himself in the MLS since making his senior debut in 2022. He has scored three goals and provided one assist in 29 appearances, helping the American club get to fifth in the Eastern Conference standings.

Furthermore, Buck's recent feats earned him a call-up to the England U19 team, due to his British and American lineage. Both Arsenal and Real Madrid are expected to compete for his signature in the upcoming transfer windows, giving Buck a tough decision to make, should he decide to leave the MLS.