"Then I might delete Twitter" – Jamie O'Hara says he could leave social media if Arsenal sign 25-year-old star next

Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Jamie O'Hara has revealed that he might delete his Twitter account if Arsenal sign Raphinha from Leeds United.

The Gunners have been strongly linked with a move for the Brazil international and O'Hara admits that he has been impressed with their transfer activities this summer.

The 35-year-old was speaking to talkSPORT and also praised the club's capture of Gabriel Jesus.

"Gabriel Jesus would be a top signing, I've always been impressed by him. And if they get Raphinha as well, then I might delete Twitter."

Raphinha has emerged as a key player at Leeds United since joining the club from Rennes in 2020. The 25-year-old has scored 17 goals and provided 11 assists in 66 matches in all competitions for the west Yorkshire outfit.

His displays at Elland Road have also seen him become a regular for Brazil, with nine caps won since making his international bow in October 2021.

He has scored three goals and provided two assists in nine matches for the Selecao.

Arsenal are not the only club interested in the former Sporting Lisbon man. Barcelona are said to be monitoring him, although the Blaugrana might struggle to raise his transfer fee.

Tottenham are also interested in Raphinha and have reportedly held a meeting with his representatives.

Arsenal's busy summer is indicative of the club's quest to compete next season

The Gunners have been busy this summer

Arsenal had a mixed campaign last term and overachieved by finishing fifth.

The Gunners were written off by the midway point of the season owing to their poor start but an impressive run at the turn of the year put them in contention for a top-four finish.

They were in pole position to return to secure UEFA Champions League qualification with a few matches to go but ultimately fell short.

Despite the disappointment, the players were praised for their determination and Mikel Arteta promised to build on this next season.

Arsenal seem keen to build on their progress and their transfer activity is indicative of this.

The Emirates outfit have recruited brilliantly, having completed the purchases of Fabio Vieira and Marquinhinos, while Gabriel Jesus has been announced.

If they can wrap up a deal for Raphinha, fans of the club will have every right to enter next season with plenty of optimism.

