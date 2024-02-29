"Then I said: 'It's too expensive'" - Dominik Szoboszlai has exceeded expectations, claims ex-Liverpool sporting director 

Former Liverpool sporting director Jorg Schmadtke has admitted that he was not in favor of their move for midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai. He believed that the move was a bit expensive as €70 million was a big fee to pay for the RB Leipzig star.

Speaking to Die Zeit, Schmadtke stated that he has learnt from his mistake as he had judged the situation wrong. He believes that the midfielder is a key player for the Reds right now and was worth the money they paid.

He said:

"You have to make mistakes in order to get better. I could certainly have saved myself some public statements. [Some transfers cost] eight figures. Now in Liverpool, there was someone who cost 70 million (euros), Dominik Szoboszlai, who we brought from Leipzig. Then I said: 'It's too expensive'. From today's perspective, that was a misjudgment on my part. The boy was an important Liverpool player from day one. He performed better than I would have expected him to."

Szobozlai has played 28 matches for the Reds this season and has scored five times, while assisting four times. He is currently out with a hamstring injury and has missed the last few games.

Jorg Schmadtke on working with Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool

Jorg Schmadtke has revealed that Jurgen Klopp brought energy to the room every time people needed it. He added that the two did not work a lot together but it was great whenever it was possible as the Liverpool manager was very understanding about the reality.

He told Die Zeit:

"I didn't observe [Klopp walking on water], but he has special abilities. When he enters a room with four tired people sitting at the table, he recharges them. After a few minutes they are fit again and full of energy. It's quite amazing. He is an exception when it comes to signing new players. If a transfer is not possible, then he accepts it - and falls in love with another player. I really appreciated that, there aren't many coaches who can do that."

He added:

"This gift made our collaboration easier. Unlike the clubs in Germany, in Liverpool I was responsible for the transfers, but I mainly worked with Jurgen. I stopped everyone from knocking on his door. I no longer wanted to be part of the change process that began with the new coach. It was only fair for me to vacate my chair in time."

Jorg Schmadtke has left his position at Anfield and the club are now looking to appoint a replacement.