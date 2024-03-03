"Then it's over" - Georgina Rodriguez drops bombshell claim on when Cristiano Ronaldo will retire

Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez made an incredible claim when asked about the Portuguese icon's retirement plans.

A clip from Paris Fashion Week catches the businesswoman and social media influencer responding to a query about Ronaldo's plans to hang up his boots.

"Cristiano one year, then it’s over. Maybe two, I don’t know," Georgina said.

However, Ronaldo's girlfriend seemingly remained unsure towards the end, saying she 'doesn't know' when he will retire. The former Real Madrid and Manchester United superstar has certainly entered the final leg of his decorated career.

Ronaldo currently represents Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr, whom the five-time Ballon d'Or winner joined in January 2023. He decided to move to the Middle East and out of Europe after mutually terminating his contract with Manchester United.

However, Ronaldo has shown no signs of slowing down as he continues to find the back of the net with regularity. This season, the forward has notched up 28 goals and 11 assists in 29 matches across competitions.

If the Portuguese sensation were to put a stop to his illustrious career, there would be several achievements to look back on. So far, he's netted 743 senior club career goals and won the UEFA Champions League trophy five times.

Ronaldo has clinched the Premier League title on three occasions, along with two Serie A and La Liga titles each.

"People couldn't believe it" - When Georgina Rodriguez shared instances of her early days of dating Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo (right) and Georgina Rodriguez

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez met when the latter worked as a sales assistant at a Gucci store in Madrid in 2016. Shortly after encountering one another, they began dating and now co-parent five children.

Georgina opened up about how her co-workers were in shock during her initial days of dating the Real Madrid legend.

In her Netflix Series "I am Georgina", she said (via People):

"Many times he'd come after work. He would come, I remember once, once in a Bugatti. My coworkers went crazy. They get there on the bus, and I would leave in a Bugatti. I mean people couldn't believe it."

The couple now reside together in Saudi Arabia. Ronaldo is likely to feature in Al-Nassr's upcoming AFC Champions League quarter-final first-leg clash against Al Ain on Monday, March 4.

