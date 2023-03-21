“Then you regret it subsequently” – Jim Ratcliffe admits he has no plan on paying ‘stupid’ price to buy Manchester United

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has revealed that he will not pay a 'stupid price' to buy Manchester United. The Glazers are looking to sell the club and reportedly want close to £6 billion for the Old Trafford side.

Manchester United were put up for sale in November and have received a few bids. Two bids are said to be lower than the asking price set by the Americans, and the second round of bids are expected to come in this week.

Speaking to the Wall Street Journal, Sir Ratcliffe claimed that he was still interested in buying the Red Devils but refused to pay a stupid price to get it. He said:

"How do you decide the price of a painting? How do you decide the price of a house? It's not related to how much it cost to build or how much it cost to paint. What you don't want to do is pay stupid prices for things because then you regret it subsequently."

Jim Ratcliffe confirms bid to buy Manchester United

Sir Jim Ratcliffe, via his company INEOS, has confirmed that they have made a bid to buy Manchester United. They released a statement outlining their ambitions and plans for the club.

The statement read:

"We can confirm that Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS have submitted a bid for majority ownership of Manchèster United Football Club. We would see our role as the long-term custodians of Manchèster United on behalf of the fans and the wider community."

It continued:

"We are ambitious and highly competitive and would want to invest in Manchèster United to make them the number one club in the world once again. We also recognise that football governance in this country is at a crossroads. We would want to help lead this next chapter, deepening the culture of English football by making the club a beacon for a modern, progressive, fan-centred approach to ownership."

Jim Ratcliffe wants the club to win the Champions League again and added:

"We want a Manchèster United anchored on its proud history and roots in the North-West of England, putting the Manchèster back into Manchèster United and clearly focusing on winning the Champions League."

