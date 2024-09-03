“Then he scored two goals” - Real Madrid star Brahim Diaz opens up on what Kylian Mbappe confidently told him during his wait for first league goal

Real Madrid's marquee signing Kylian Mbappe had recently been in the eye of the storm, being heavily scrutinized by Spanish media for his inability to score in Madrid's opening three La Liga fixtures.

Although he slotted in a goal against Atalanta in the UEFA Super Cup, his inability to bury gilt-edge opportunities led to a barren spell in the league. However, Mbappe finally got the monkey off his back in the in style during Real Madrid's 2-0 victory over Real Betis at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday, September 1.

After the match, his teammate Brahim Diaz, who played a crucial role in controlling the tempo off the bench, shed light on the Frenchman's unwavering confidence, even in the face of criticism.

According to Madrid Xtra, Diaz revealed a conversation with Mbappe before the 25-year-old sensation broke his domestic goal drought.

"Mbappe told me, ‘I’m not worried, it will happen,’ and then he scored two goals. That’s Kylian. We are a great team; we support each other," Diaz said.

Against Betis, Real Madrid, coming off a disappointing 1-1 draw against Las Palmas, started sluggishly once again, struggling to create clear chances despite dominating possession. There was a lack of synergy among the star-studded forward line, with misplaced passes and missed opportunities leaving the home crowd anxious.

However, the second half saw a rejuvenated Madrid side, with Mbappe and Vinicius Junior beginning to find their rhythm. The breakthrough came in the 67th minute when Federico Valverde's brilliant backheel set up Mbappe for a close-range finish, finally breaking the deadlock.

Just nine minutes later, Mbappe secured the win with a well-taken penalty after Vinicius was brought down by Betis goalkeeper Rui Silva.

This victory, which moved Madrid to second place in the standings with eight points, provides much-needed relief ahead of the international break.

"Football is a game of 11 vs 11" - Barcelona's Alejandro Balde refuses to be intimidated by Real Madrid signing Kylian Mbappe

When Real Madrid successfully secured the signing of Kylian Mbappe, many anticipated that the French star's arrival would strike fear into their competitors. However, the early matches of the season have shown that even with the marquee signing, the competition remains intense, and the opposition is prepared to rise to the challenge.

Alejandro Balde, Barcelona's young and promising full-back, recently shared his thoughts on the impact of Mbappe’s arrival at Real Madrid. While he acknowledged Mbappe’s extraordinary talent, Balde emphasized that his team remains undaunted by the move.

"Mbappe is a very good player, but we have to focus on ourselves. We shouldn’t look at others and what they do. Football is a game of 11 vs 11," Balde stated (via Madrid Universal).

Balde and Barcelona refuse to be intimidated by the big-money signing of their rivals and so far, with their performances on the pitch and standings in the points table, the Catalan club have done a commendable job of it.

