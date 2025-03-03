"Then suddenly, we see the ugly" - Pundit issues warning to Arsenal after comparing top target to Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Arsenal defender Martin Keown has compared Gunners target Matheus Cunha to Cristiano Ronaldo, but added a warning about the Brazilian. Cunha has been linked with a move to the North London giants after his impressive season with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Ad

Speaking about the striker in an interview after Wolves lost on penalties to Bournemouth in the FA Cup (March 1), the former defender, who represented the Gunners 449 times, said via the Metro:

"The ability he [Cunha] has is top-level. The goal he scores today belongs not in the FA Cup, it belongs in the Champions League it’s that good, Give him too much space and he does this and that’s Ronaldo-like. That’s top-level, absolutely top-drawer finish. Strikes right through the ball, beautiful, keeper isn’t getting anywhere near it."

Ad

Trending

However, Keown issued a warning to his former side about the Brazilian, saying:

"Then suddenly, we see the ugly. Kerkez gets involved and then that’s a right, left, kick and a headbutt, it’s the three-card trick really, I’ve not seen that on a football pitch since the 70s. He just cannot do that. He just lost it completely. And worse still, they just could not get him out of the ground. In the end the cameras had to come away. This was the ugly part."

Ad

The former Arsenal star concluded:

"This is something he has to stop because he has a history of this already. He pulled the glasses off a steward recently so whether it’s going to be three games or more this fella has to play and it’s vital he’s going to be available. They [Wolves] need points to stay up and the Ipswich game is massive. They’re five points clear now but that’s a huge loss they need him back on the pitch."

Ad

Matheus Cunha is enjoying a fine season with Wolves and is attracting interest from a number of top sides. The Brazilian has registered 15 goals and four assists in 29 appearances this season.

"They're not going win the league" - When Cristiano Ronaldo laughed off Arsenal's title hopes

Last year, Cristiano Ronaldo laughed off Arsenal's chances of winning the Premier League in an interaction with legendary Boxing promoter and Gunners fan Frank Warren.

Ad

Speaking before Tyson Fury faced Oleksandr Usyk in Saudi Arabia, Warren teased the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, saying:

"We're still waiting for you at Arsenal."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ronaldo replied:

"They're not going win the league."

Cristiano Ronaldo is in the final months of his contract with Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League but is expected to extend it soon. He has played 94 times for the Riyadh-based side, scoring 83 and assisting 19.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback