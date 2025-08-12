Theo Walcott makes scoreline prediction for Premier League clash between Manchester United and Arsenal

Former Premier League star Theo Walcott has backed Arsenal to beat Manchester United in the opening match of the season. He has predicted a goal from Gabriel Martinelli, and his former side dominating possession.
Speaking on It's Called Soccer! Podcast, Walcott said that Arsenal's defense would do the job and keep the new Manchester United attack quiet. He added that the goal would be from a counter-attack and said:
“I will go for a 1-0 win for Arsénal and I’m going for a Martinelli goal. I think they’re going to expose United [with a] domination of having the ball and I just think it’ll be a break goal and Arsénal's defence [will be] pretty solid.”
Walcott also named Bryan Mbeumo as the Manchester United player whom Arsenal should have signed. He believes that the Cameroon star, who joined the Red Devils this summer for £65 million, should have been snapped up by the Gunners years ago and said:
“Mbeumo. Arsénal should have got him many years ago and that was one player I just thought take the load off Saka take it off him so I’m a big fan of his big fan.”
The Gunners have met the Red Devils twice in 2025 and are yet to win. They drew both matches 1-1 in normal time, but lost the FA Cup clash 5-4 in the penalty shootout.
Arsenal manager warns rivals about former Manchester United target
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta spoke about Viktor Gyokeres after the Emirates Cup win this month and warned opponents that the striker will 'destroy' them if they offer him space. He added that the former Manchester United target is going to help his teammates as well by pulling defenders out of position, and said (via GOAL):
"That's his nature. I think everything that he does - his movement, the way he times his runs, the way he predicts the next move, where the space can be and where the ball is going to land, that's the instinct that he has. That's why he's scored so many goals in the last few seasons, so that's not a coincidence, it's his ability and he's constantly looking for it."
"I think he pins both centre-backs. He's a player that, when you leave him with the space one against one, he's going to destroy you. So he's going to create a lot of space as well for us and there is the moment that, in any situation, there is a player there that can score a goal."
Manchester United finished 15th in the Premier League last season. Arsenal ended the season second in the table for the third successive year.