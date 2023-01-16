Theo Walcott takes cheeky Tottenham dig after Arsenal's 2-0 North London derby win 

Former Arsenal forward Theo Walcott has taken a sly dig at Tottenham Hotspur following the Gunners’ 2-0 win in the north London derby.

Mikel Arteta’s Premier League leaders took on Antonio Conte’s top-four aspirants at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday afternoon (15 January). The visitors put in a stunning shift against the Lilywhites, securing a comfortable 2-0 victory.

Hugo Lloris’ own goal gave Arsenal the lead in the 16th minute before skipper Martin Odegaard doubled his team’s advantage with a clinical strike in the 38th minute. Spurs came charging out in the second half, but Aaron Ramsdale refused to let his clean sheet slip, helping his team to a 2-0 victory.

Southampton right-winger Walcott left the Emirates outfit in 2018, but via his latest Instagram post, he proved that he was still a Gunner through and through. In the aftermath of his former team’s victory, Walcott posted an old image of himself, in which he was gesturing 2-0 with his hands while being stretchered out.

Understandably, Arsenal supporters have loved the post, with many of them dropping comments of encouragement and lauding his commitment to the club.

Walcott spent 12 long years on the red-and-white side of north London. He featured in 397 games for the club across competitions between 2006 and 2018, scoring 108 goals and claiming 80 assists. He won three FA Cups and two English Super Cups during his time with the Gunners.

Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte backs Arsenal to fight for the Premier League title

Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte showed his accepting side following Sunday’s defeat at home. He lauded Arteta and Co. for the resilience they showed and the intensity they played with. Conte also called them a difficult team to play against, adding that they were capable of putting up a fight for the Premier League title this season.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the Tottenham boss said:

“Arsenal are a difficult opponent now - like Manchester City. Both teams are going to be title contenders and one will win the Premier League. We played against a strong team but I'm not disappointed with the commitment. They showed desire to come back. In the past we did this but the goalkeeper was really good not to concede a goal.

“I'm sure it wasn't easy for them to play against us in dealing with the atmosphere. They showed they have a great balance and to hit at the right moments. And then to suffer also in the second half as they suffered a lot and showed resilience. When a team can do this that means they are ready to fight to win the title.”

Thanks to their win over Tottenham and City’s defeat to Manchester United, Arsenal find themselves eight points ahead of second-placed Cityzens at the Premier League summit. They return to action with a clash against the Red Devils on 22 January.

