"There were 11 individuals" - Erik ten Hag slams 'unprofessional' Manchester United players after 7-0 Liverpool thrashing

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag lamented his side's lack of 'discipline' after the Red Devils were thrashed 7-0 by arch-rivals Liverpool at Anfield today (March 5).

After winning the Carabao Cup last Sunday, Manchester United went into today's clash with a chance to win at Anfield. They were on a sensational run of form, whereas Liverpool were shakier in their quest for a top-four finish.

The Red Devils had a decent first half but went into halftime 1-0 down thanks to a Cody Gakpo goal. Manchester United completely capitulated in the second half as Liverpool ran riot, adding six more goals to embarrass the away side.

Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo, and Darwin Nunez each scored a brace, while Roberto Firmino scored the Reds' seventh as Manchester United suffered their biggest loss to Liverpool since October 1895.

United manager Erik ten Hag branded his team's performance as 'unprofessional' as he spoke to Sky Sports:

"I don't have an explanation. In the first half we were quite in control. Second half at the start we gave two goals away. There was no team anymore. We didn't stick to the plan. There were 11 individuals."

He continued:

"I don't know, it's really bad. I have given my opinion [to the players]. It was unprofessional. You always have to stick together as a team. We didn't do that. There was no discipline. You have can setbacks but you have to stick together and do your job."

He added:

"We made the wrong decisions. That for me is unprofessional. I'm really disappointed and angry. We let our fans down. As a squad, as a team, you cannot allow this. You have to stick together and support each other and fight for each other. You have to defend. We didn't do that and for me that is really unprofessional."

Their 7-0 victory today ensured Liverpool went up to fifth in the Premier League with 42 points, three points behind fourth-placed Spurs with a game in hand.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag vows his team will 'bounce back' after 7-0 loss to Liverpool

After watching his side get humiliated at Anfield today, Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag vowed his side would bounce back from the defeat.

After criticizing his men's lack of character in the aforementioned interview, he also said:

"We have made a lot of progress but you see what happens when you don't keep standards. What I have said in the dressing room is that this is unacceptable. But also it is only one game. We will bounce back.

He also addressed the away fans:

"That was tough and we really have to thank them. I can't blame them for leaving because it was a really bad performance, I'm ashamed myself for the fans today."

United will be looking to get back to winning ways against Real Betis in the Europa League Round of 16 at Old Trafford on March 9.

