“There is actually something wrong”, “We have derby match next game” – Fans left divided as Neymar misses Al-Hilal cup fixture amid rift rumors

Initial rumors have transformed into tension for fans as Neymar has been left out of Al-Hilal's upcoming King Cup fixture against Al Jabalain.

Joining the Saudi Pro League team in August from Paris Saint-Germain, the Brazilian forward has not yet found the back of the net. However, the focus has been on his temperament off the field.

Reports from Sport Italia indicate that the player has found it difficult to adjust to his new surroundings and has clashed openly with his manager Jorge Jesus.

Following their Asian Champions League match against Navbahor Namangan of Uzbekistan, the Portuguese coach allegedly criticized the winger for his poor attitude. The feud has escalated to the point where discussions are underway between Al-Hilal's top brass and Jesus' representatives.

Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo has revealed that the tension nearly boiled over into a physical altercation, leading the Brazilian to demand his manager's dismissal.

With all these rumors taking the Saudi Pro League by surprise, his absence from Al-Hilal's lineup has fans questioning if they are true. Social media has been awash with speculation, with fans reacting to the lineup on X (formerly Twitter). Here are some reactions:

Neymar has plans to leave Al-Hilal for Santos by 2025: Reports

The Neymar situation has gained further traction as reports have emerged that the Brazilian forward is already considering an exit from Al-Hilal. Having joined the Saudi Pro League club in August, he was initially rumored to have committed to a four-year contract.

However, emerging reports suggest that he has inked only a two-year deal, with an eye on returning to Santos in 2025. The development comes amid rumors of discord between him and Al-Hilal management, particularly his coach, Jorge Jesus.

Brazilian journalist Ademir Quintino has relayed information from close friends of the player, stating that his contract is shorter than originally reported. According to Quintino (via GOAL), the intent behind the shorter commitment is to facilitate his return to Santos in time for the 2026 World Cup. He said:

“During conversations with friends of Neymar [Senior and Junior], I received the information that they did not sign a four-year contract with the Saudis but rather a two-year contract so he can return [to Santos] a year before the World Cup."

"Neymar approached Santos and asked to return. I have friends in common with Neymar, whom I will not name but he has a very strong desire to return to Santos.”

Santos holds an emotional attachment for the winger as it is where he launched his professional career and rose to prominence before making a high-profile move to Barcelona.