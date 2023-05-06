"There you can't always be dominant" – Jaap Stam tells Manchester United and Liverpool target he is not ready for the Premier League

Former Dutch footballer Jaap Stam has cautioned Manchester United and Liverpool that their transfer target, Jurrien Timber, may not possess the necessary aggression for the Premier League. The Dutch defender has been linked with both English juggernauts, but Stam expressed concerns about Timber's ability to handle top strikers like Harry Kane and Erling Haaland.

In an interview with Dutch publication Algemeen Dagblad, Stam said (via Daily Mail):

"The big advantage of United for Timber is that he already knows ten Hag and vice versa. The intentions of the trainer are molded to Timber, but make no mistake, this is the Premier League. There you can't always be dominant, you have to duel much more against strikers like Harry Kane and Erling Haaland."

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Manchester United have been told they will have to pay £44m for Jurrien Timber if they want to sign him this summer.



Erik Ten Hag was 'stunned' last year when the defender rejected United and decided to stay at Ajax.



(Source: Manchester United have been told they will have to pay £44m for Jurrien Timber if they want to sign him this summer.Erik Ten Hag was 'stunned' last year when the defender rejected United and decided to stay at Ajax.(Source: @MirrorFootball 🚨 Manchester United have been told they will have to pay £44m for Jurrien Timber if they want to sign him this summer.Erik Ten Hag was 'stunned' last year when the defender rejected United and decided to stay at Ajax.(Source: @MirrorFootball) https://t.co/6dhrZy8YfZ

Stam believes that Timber lacks a certain level of aggression and "meanness" in his game, which could hinder his performance in the Premier League:

"Everyone with Lisandro Martínez was also curious about that. It turns out that he did it. With Timber, I just miss a certain amount of aggression – sometimes even being a little mean – in his game. That is also, for example, in giving the first blow before the real duels come. Martinez does. You can learn that too, but it has to be in you."

LFC Transfer Room @LFCTransferRoom 𝗡𝗘𝗪 -



- Liverpool are thought to be interested in Ajax's Jurrien Timber.



(...) The Dutch club want at least €50million to let him leave this summer. 𝗡𝗘𝗪 - @SkySportDE - Liverpool are thought to be interested in Ajax's Jurrien Timber.(...) The Dutch club want at least €50million to let him leave this summer. 🌖❗️𝗡𝗘𝗪 - @SkySportDE:- Liverpool are thought to be interested in Ajax's Jurrien Timber.(...) The Dutch club want at least €50million to let him leave this summer. 👀 💰 https://t.co/fmMea0AOGf

Despite these reservations, Stam thinks Manchester United, rather than Liverpool, may be the better option for Timber:

"You also have to look at combinations and chance of playing time. United can still use a defender, also because Raphael Varane is prone to injury and Harry Maguire is still disappointing. In England, I therefore see United as the most logical option."

Jurrien Timber hints at an impending transfer amidst interest from Manchester United and Liverpool

Dutch defender Jurrien Timber recently hinted at a potential transfer during an interview with Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf. Timber, who has been linked to clubs such as Manchester United and Liverpool stated (via Daily Mail):

"A transfer is getting closer and closer, so to speak."

He also mentioned that there is significant interest from clubs and that he had made agreements with Ajax:

"Last year Ajax asked me to stay for at least one more season and to extend my contract. As a club boy, I did that with love and after the season, we will review the situation."

Timber, just like Lisandro Martinez and Antony, worked under United manager Erik ten Hag at Ajax. The Dutch manager left for Old Trafford, and it was widely expected that Timber would follow. However, the move did not pan out, but he remains a key target for the Red Devils.

They will be concerned about Liverpool's interest in the Dutch defender, following the Anfield outfit's decision to snatch Cody Gakpo out of Manchester United's hands in January.

